Rampaging 1,000-teen mob storms tourist attraction, hurts officers in violent 'takeover' caught on video

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Over 1,000 teenagers stormed a Florida tourist attraction over the weekend in the latest viral teen "takeover," leading to nearly a dozen arrests and landing two police officers in the hospital.

The chaos kicked off Saturday around 7 p.m., when the mob of rowdy juveniles descended on Orlando’s ICON Park, according to FOX 35.

Several fights reportedly broke out within the group, resulting in two Orange County deputies being injured as they tried to calm the melee.

Both officers were transported to a hospital and subsequently released, authorities said.

VIOLENT MOB OF JUVENILES SWARMS STREETS, ATTACKS OFFICERS IN WILD 'TEEN TAKEOVER' CAUGHT ON VIDEO

The incident led to nine individuals being taken into custody on charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and trespassing after receiving a warning, FOX 35 reported.

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Chaotic video obtained by FOX 35 shows local authorities ordering the teens to leave the area as police cars lined the roads. Additional footage shows teens running through the streets as onlookers watch from inside a restaurant.

"They said they planned something on TikTok – a 'TikTok Takeover,'" one individual can be heard saying.

"They posted that s--- on YouTube," another person replied.

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The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said the agency was "aware" of an event being planned at the entertainment complex and assigned several deputies to the location in preparation for the group’s arrival.

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In response to the wild takeover, ICON Park has implemented a chaperone policy requiring all minors to be accompanied by an adult while visiting the theme park, FOX 35 reported.

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"ICON Park always has the safety of our guests and employees top of mind. We are committed to keeping ICON Park a place where guests of all ages can come and enjoy all we have to offer," ICON Park said in a statement, according to the outlet.

The mob scene is the latest to make headlines after dozens of social-media-fueled teen "takeovers" have plagued authorities throughout the country, resulting in arrests and disturbing communities.

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"We are aware of a growing pattern of large, organized gatherings at entertainment destinations, and we are taking a proactive approach to ensure these environments remain welcoming for everyone," Commissioner Mike Scott said, FOX 35 reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department and ICON Park did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.