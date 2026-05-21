Video shows parolee’s attempted home invasion at city attorney’s house amid political violence fears: cops

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A registered sex offender armed with a knife was allegedly caught on surveillance video prowling outside the home of a California city attorney in a predawn encounter that is intensifying concerns over violent repeat offenders and rising political violence nationwide.

The public official targeted was Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz, whose wife and young daughter were inside the home when the suspect allegedly approached the property around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The unsettling footage shows a man identified by authorities as 56-year-old Larry Orduna Torrez carrying a knife and wearing black gloves as he approaches the residence.

In the video, the suspect appears to ring the front doorbell while gripping the weapon before moving toward the backyard and jumping a fence.

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Seconds later, banging can be heard at the rear of the home as sheriff’s deputies move in and detain the suspect.

Deputies responding to the home on North Van Ness Boulevard arrested Torrez on suspicion of attempted first-degree burglary, trespassing and threatening a public official, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and jail records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Authorities told Fox News Digital that Torrez is both a parolee and a registered sex offender known to Fresno law enforcement and public officials.

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Fresno County jail records show Torrez was booked into custody May 17 and is also being held on a parole hold. His bail was set at $30,000 on the felony attempted burglary charge.

The incident comes as California faces mounting scrutiny over repeat offenders and parole decisions involving violent and sexual predators, including growing criticism surrounding the release of convicted sex offenders with lengthy criminal histories.

"I have a little girl at home. It was a very traumatic incident," Janz told Fresno ABC affiliate KFSN. "We’re doing the best that we can."

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Janz told Fox News Digital that his office recently defeated two legal matters Torrez had filed against the city and said the suspect appeared to have an obsession with Fresno City Hall and public officials.

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"This is definitely an escalation from prior incidents," Janz told KFSN. "I had a feeling that it was somebody that knew who I was or had some involvement with my work."

The city attorney also revealed to Fox News Digital that in a separate incident the following night, someone set fire to a fence at his home.

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Court records and prosecutors described Torrez as well known to local law enforcement and Fresno public officials. Fresno County prosecutor Victor Lai said in court that Torrez appeared to have "a fixation with the Fresno Police Department," according to KFSN.

Torrez pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted burglary and trespass charges, KFSN reported. A judge ordered him to have no contact with Janz or his family.

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The incident also comes as political violence continues to escalate across the United States.

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Over the past several years, the country has witnessed assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, an arson attack at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence while his family slept inside, the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a speaking event in Utah, and vandalism targeting Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio. State lawmakers in Minnesota were also targeted in deadly shootings at their homes last year.

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"Political violence is on the rise," Janz told KFSN. "Somebody’s going to get hurt here in Fresno."

Nav Gurm, who is running to represent Fresno’s District 7 on the city council, also condemned the incident.

"Political violence has no place in our society," Gurm said in a statement. "Glad to hear that Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz and his family are safe after the disturbing incident at their home. No public official, or their loved ones, should ever have to endure threats or intimidation simply for doing their job.

"This kind of behavior undermines our democracy and must be fully investigated and condemned."

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Despite the terrifying encounter, Janz said he refused to be intimidated and returned to work the following day.

"I will not let threats or violence deter me from the good work that me and my staff do for the City of Fresno," he said.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.