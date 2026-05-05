CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bloodhound tracks armed Special Forces fugitive into woods after allegedly shooting wife

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FIRST ON FOX: Law enforcement zeroed in on a fresh trail in the hours after Craig Berry allegedly shot his wife, with newly obtained video showing a bloodhound guiding officers through remote woodland as the armed and dangerous fugitive slipped deeper into the rugged terrain.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows troopers, deputies and investigators with the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office moving through dense woods with a K9 unit as they searched for Berry just hours after the shooting on May 1.

Berry, a Special Forces-trained suspect described by authorities as armed and dangerous, allegedly shot his wife during a domestic incident before fleeing into the surrounding woods, prompting a large-scale manhunt. Officials said the victim survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators obtained a second-degree attempted murder warrant for Berry on May 4 following the shooting.

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Four days following Berry's disappearance, the veteran continues to evade capture as local, state and federal agencies converge in rural Tennessee to locate him.

Authorities say Berry is armed with at least one handgun, may be carrying additional ammunition and should be considered highly dangerous.

"He is very familiar with the area," Sheriff Frankie Gray said.

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A person believed to be Berry was captured by a trail camera wearing camouflage clothing, the sheriff's office said when releasing the photo.

"We’re actively looking, but have NO idea if he is still in the area, so we’re asking you to please check your trail cameras, cause we’re not ruling anything out," the sheriff's office wrote. "We are asking if you see anything please report any sightings call 911, and remain on ALERT and lock all your doors."

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Who is Craig Berry?

The Stewart County Sheriff's Office described Berry as a retired Special Forces veteran wearing camouflage clothing and said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

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Deputies added that Berry is an "excellent swimmer and diver" and is believed to be in "good physical shape," stating he has "extensive training" in survival tactics.

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Stewart County Schools said in a statement on Facebook that Berry's wife, whose condition is unknown, is a schoolteacher.

"We are aware of a serious incident involving one of our staff members. We understand this news may be upsetting to students, staff, and families. Please know that this incident did not occur on school grounds, and there is no ongoing threat to our schools," the school district said. "Our thoughts are with our staff member and her loved ones during this time. We will continue to respect her privacy."

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The man accused of trying to murder his wife is not believed to have a phone or any other form of communication on him after he fled the area on Friday morning.

The search zone has steadily expanded from the initial scene near Old Paris Highway to include Gray’s Landing and corridors along highways 232 and 79.

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Dover, which has a population of about 2,000, is about two hours outside Nashville.

Sheriff Gray said it could be a "lengthy process" in tracking down Berry, urging residents in the area to "lock all your doors."

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that it is continuing to assist the Stewart County Sheriff's Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service with helicopters and troopers, as needed, in the hunt for Berry.

People are asked to contact the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 931-232-6863, if they see him or know his whereabouts.