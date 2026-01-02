Teens' viral prank targeting homeowners could have deadly consequences, police warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas authorities are issuing a warning to both parents and homeowners regarding a "dangerous new TikTok trend" in which teenagers throughout the country are putting their lives at risk for the sake of social media fame.

According to the Merriam Police Department, residents in the area have reported several instances of teens rushing up to the front of their homes and kicking the doors to appear as though someone is breaking in, as part of the "door kick challenge."

"We’ve received multiple reports about a reckless TikTok challenge called ‘The Door Kick Challenge,’" the department said in a Facebook post. "This trend encourages pounding and kicking on doors to mimic a home invasion."

Since last weekend, four people in the local Georgetown apartment complex have made reports of teens partaking in the challenge, FOX 4 reported.

"They’re videotaping themselves going and attempting to kick open residential doors, presumably as a prank or to scare the homeowners," Sgt. Kristin Jasinski said, according to the outlet.

Ring doorbell camera video released by the department shows a pair of teens approaching the front of a home, with one individual kicking the door while another stands with their cellphone out – presumably filming the act.

"I know it can seem funny," Jasinski said, FOX 4 reported. "However, people do take things seriously like that if they’re not aware of these things happening, or they’re unsure what your intentions are. We would hate for there to be real-life consequences."

The trend is concerning law enforcement officials, who say the teens risk criminal charges – such as vandalism and trespassing – or homeowners may use force to act in self-defense.

In addition to the video, the police department shared images from a separate incident in which a group of suspected teens broke the frame of a resident’s entryway.

"There’s dangers on both sides of the door. Obviously, we want to keep the homeowners safe, as well as the people that are participating in these pranks," Jasinski said.

"Our biggest concern is that someone would be injured in the course of thinking that this was a real home invasion."

Bradley Cooper, a resident of Shawnee at Westbrooke Glen Apartment Homes, told FOX 4 a pair of teens also struck his friend's door in the complex.

"The other day he’s like, ‘I literally had my headset on, but I saw the door and could hear it through what I was playing, just straight move, just boom,’" Cooper said.

The friend reportedly chased the teens down and ultimately caught up with one – who apologized.

"If someone had a gun they could shoot through the door," Cooper said. "Stop, it’s not fun, you’re going to get yourself probably killed."

However, authorities are urging homeowners to call the police if they believe they have fallen victim to the so-called "prank."

"Don’t pursue these people," Jasinski said. "There’s no way for us to know in real time, until we interact with them and figure out what’s happening, or what’s actually going on. We don’t want to put you or the people involved at greater risk, engaging in some sort of pursuit. So, just stay in the house, call police, let us do our job."

The Merriam Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.