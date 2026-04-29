Viral TikTok trend of teens running through Scientology buildings sparks hate crime allegations

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Viral "speed running" stunts at Scientology buildings in Hollywood are drawing police scrutiny after videos showed masked teens and costumed participants forcing their way into Church of Scientology properties, racing through hallways and clashing with security guards in Los Angeles.

Videos of Scientology sites along Hollywood Boulevard have generated millions of views and prompted an LAPD investigation into whether one recent episode qualifies as a hate crime.

Church officials sharply condemned the trend and said the conduct goes beyond online pranks.

"These incidents are not ‘speed running.’ They are organized trespasses into religious and public information facilities for social media attention," Church of Scientology spokesman David Bloomberg told The Los Angeles Times.

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"Over recent weeks, individuals have repeatedly forced their way into Church properties on Hollywood Boulevard, disrupted religious and public facilities, damaged Church property, and endangered staff, parishioners and visitors," he said.

The trend borrows language from video gaming, where "speed running" means finishing a game as fast as possible by avoiding obstacles and taking shortcuts. Participants have applied the concept to real-life church properties, treating different floors and rooms like levels to be unlocked, while posting the footage to TikTok and other social media platforms.

One of the most widely shared incidents happened on Saturday, when dozens of people in masks and costumes, including one dressed as Jesus Christ, were filmed forcing open the doors of a Scientology building on Hollywood Boulevard before rushing inside, according to The Los Angeles Times. Videos showed participants laughing, running upstairs and confronting security personnel.

Church officials said staff members were injured during the disturbance. Bloomberg said several employees were "knocked down in the chaos" during the Saturday incident.

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The Los Angeles Police Department told the Times it has received five trespassing reports tied to Scientology Hollywood properties this year. Police said two of those reports resembled what has been described online as "speed running" attempts.

Authorities said no arrests have been made, and no injuries were officially reported to police. After Saturday's incident, however, LAPD Major Crimes detectives were assigned to investigate the matter as an alleged hate crime.

A participant who spoke anonymously to the Times said the activity blended activism with spectacle.

"For me personally, it’s about raising awareness, getting people to ask questions, and of course, love of the game," the individual said.

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The viral episodes have also divided prominent former Scientologists who oppose the organization.

"What everyday citizens do to troll Scientology and get viral views on TikTok... are the only things being done to make Scientology uncomfortable and to turn them into a joke so that new people don’t get trapped by them," Scientology church leader David Miscavige said.

However, actress Leah Remini, who left Scientology and later became one of its most prominent critics, warned the trend could backfire.

"I want as many people as possible talking about the dangers and criminality of Scientology," she wrote on X. "But I spent decades on the other side of this, and if I had been confronted by people running through Scientology buildings and harassing me or staff, it would have pushed me further into Scientology."

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The Church has maintained the issue is not about criticism or protest, but unlawful disruption.

"Turning Scientology properties into targets for viral stunts is not journalism, protest or civic activity," Bloomberg said. "It is trespass, harassment and disruption of religious facilities."

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAPD and the Church of Scientology for comment, but did not hear back.