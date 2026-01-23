For young TPUSA faith event attendees, Minnesota church storming is a sacred line crossed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Attendees at the Turning Point USA "Make Heaven Crowded" tour kickoff in Riverside, California, called the act of storming into churches "disgusting."

This comes after anti-ICE agitators stormed a church in Minneapolis during a service on Sunday. Dozens of agitators burst into the Cities Church sanctuary roughly halfway through the service, attendees of the church told Fox News Digital.

Attendees shared their reactions with Fox News Digital. Brooklyn said when this happens, the agitators should be thrown out immediately.

"I don't think that it's right to be protesting negativity in churches. When you're in church, you're supposed to be there to be closer to God and to be on your walk with faith. And I think protesting is super negative and if you're going to protest, go do it somewhere else with the other negative people because that's just not a place to do it."

Joey did not hold back and called it "downright disgusting."

"I think if you're here to say what you want to say or stand on the side of the road with a sign. Go ahead and do that."

However, Joey said he doesn't agree with bringing violence and agitation to a church.

"All we're trying to do is to share the gospel and to give that message to people," he said.

Kaitlyn said the church storming was upsetting to hear, "because it is a place of worship," and churches ought to be respected.

Maddie said, although freedom of speech is important, it is important to have respect for one another.

"Respect for others no matter what their religion is or what they believe. I think that even as Christians, we're called to do that as well to respect other people's religion."

Tatum said protests should be done elsewhere: "It's very disturbing in the churches, just go somewhere else."

Bella Rocha said, "God is the center of all, and I think that that can be kind of the agreeing factor with everybody who has different opinions and different ways of living."

Federal authorities have arrested two anti-ICE agitators after a mob stormed a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday.

Bondi named Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly as the suspects.

William Kelly, one of the anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agitators who disrupted a service at Cities Church in Saint Paul, Minn., on Sunday, has been arrested.

"A THIRD subject has now been arrested connected to targeting Cities Church in Minneapolis Sunday. William Kelly is now in custody," FBI Director Kash Patel declared in a Thursday post on X .

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted in a post , "William Kelly is being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, a federal crime, for his involvement in the St. Paul church riots."

"William Kelly is now in custody," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi noted in a Thursday post on X.

"Our nation was settled and founded by people fleeing religious persecution. Religious freedom is the bedrock of this country. We will protect our pastors. We will protect our churches. We will protect Americans of faith," she noted in the post .

Kelly had said days earlier in a video, "Come and get me Pam Bondi, you f-----' traitorous b----."

The Make Heaven Crowded tour has 28 listed events across the United States, eight of them with confirmed dates.

Speakers and influencers at the event included Christian influencer Bryce Crawford , pastors Greg Laurie and Lucas Miles and "Girls Gone Bible" podcast hosts Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.