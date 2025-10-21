White House security threat neutralized after driver plows into barricade and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. White House security threat neutralized after driver plows into barricade

2. Man recounts shooting after Trump banner torn from mother’s yard

3. GOP lawmakers warn Trump's proposal could rattle US ranchers

MAJOR HEADLINES

CITY CHAOS – Federal raid on NYC's Chinatown alleged counterfeit market ignites political tension.

PROPAGANDA RELABELED – Undercover video reveals red state university admitting DEI continues with new 'marketing.'

POWER PLAY – Mike Johnson hit with Dem-led lawsuit amid government shutdown chaos.

FINAL RETURN – Israel confirms identity of elderly hostage, IDF reservist who died defending kibbutz.

BREAKING CYCLES – Alec Baldwin's daughter reveals 'poisonous' family she's protecting her child from.

POLITICS

FINAL PUSH – Trump jumps into New Jersey race as GOP chases rare flip of governor's seat.

FIXING TIES – Former defense minister vows to fix US-Colombia alliance 'in a week' if elected.

HONOR CODE BROKEN – Former classmate accuses Dem candidate of hiding true role in Naval Academy scandal.

COMEBACK KID – Former GOP senator emerges from private sector with new mission.

MEDIA

'DISGUSTING' – Jen Psaki jokes Usha Vance scared of her husband, ripped for 'disgusting' comments.

FAITH FIGHTS BACK – Priest acquitted after facing years behind bars for criticizing radical Islam.

REVIVAL RISING – TPUSA Faith organization sees explosive growth in wake of Charlie Kirk's death.

NO MORE STUDIES – Gov Moore defends veto of reparations commission, calls for immediate action instead.

OPINION

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM – Comey's FBI investigated me and 8 colleagues in anti-Trump crusade.

SIMON HANKINSON – The new high-tech tool Trump is using to secure our border.



IN OTHER NEWS

TREND REVERSAL – Young adults abandoning trans identities in dramatic shift.

PREHISTORIC PUZZLE – Scientists solve decades-long mystery of 'sword dragon' skeleton.

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on daring discoveries and classic coffee.

NOW OR NEVER – Iconic temple free of scaffolding for first time in 200 years, but tourists must rush.

CHANGING TIMES – Physician reveals new guidelines amid declining peanut allergies.

WATCH

BEN SHAPIRO – The sticking point of phase two peace talks as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – The Left is apoplectic over Trump's White House ballroom.

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for analysis on shifting party momentum and campaign controversies that could shape election races nationwide.

FOX WEATHER

