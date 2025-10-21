Speaker Johnson hit with Democrat-led lawsuit over delayed swearing-in amid House shutdown chaos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The state of Arizona is suing Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., over the delayed swearing-in of Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is actively stripping the people of Arizona of one of their seats in Congress and disenfranchising the voters of Arizona’s seventh Congressional district in the process," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"By blocking Adelita Grijalva from taking her rightful oath of office, he is subjecting Arizona’s seventh Congressional district to taxation without representation. I will not allow Arizonans to be silenced or treated as second-class citizens in their own democracy."

Johnson dismissed the lawsuit threat as a bid to get "national publicity" earlier this week.

Grijalva won a special election on Sept. 23 to replace her father, late Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., after he passed away from cancer at age 77.

Johnson has repeatedly said that Grijalva will be sworn into office when the House returns to its regular sessions. But it's not clear when exactly that will be — the House GOP leader has threatened to keep his lawmakers out of Washington, D.C. until the ongoing government shutdown is over.

It's a bid to pressure Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to agree to the GOP's plan to fund the federal government through Nov. 21.

But Schumer and his allies have resisted thus far, sinking the Republican-led bill 11 times and keeping the shutdown going for 21 days.

House Democrats have accused Johnson of playing politics and depriving Arizona's 7th congressional district of representation in the process.

"Republicans on vacation for four weeks — and one of the consequences of that is that Republicans have refused, now for four consecutive weeks, to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, depriving hundreds of thousands of people in the state of Arizona of the representation that they deserve, particularly during this challenging moment in the country," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Johnson, in response to Democrats' criticism, has repeatedly pointed out that the House was not in session when Grijalva won her election.

He's also argued that he was following precedent set by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who waited 25 days to swear in Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., in 2021.

Letlow had won a special election to replace her husband, Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., who died during the COVID-19 pandemic before he could be sworn into office in January 2021.

"We are not in legislative session. The chronology is important. Rep. Grijalva won her race, I think it was the last week of September, after we had already gone out of session. So I will administer the oath to her, I hope, on the first dday we come back," Johnson said.

"I'm willing and anxious to do that. In the meantime, instead of doing TikTok, videos, she should be serving her constituents."

Grijalva has argued she cannot perform her legislative or constituent duties without being sworn in first, which Johnson and Republicans have disputed.

But her swearing-in is also key to the ongoing battle over Jeffrey Epstein documents going on in the House.

Once made a member of Congress, Grijalva is expected to be the deciding signature on a measure aimed at forcing a House-wide vote on releasing Epstein documents in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) possession.

The measure, called a discharge petition, is designed to end-run House leaders on specific legislation — provided it has a majority of lawmakers' signatures.

Johnson and House GOP leaders have called the measure superfluous and political, pointing to the chamber's own ongoing investigation and procedures aimed at widening transparency into Epstein's case.

However, the speaker has signaled he would not block the measure if it came to the House floor when Grijalva was sworn in.

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson for a response but did not immediately hear back.