Israel receives 2 more hostage coffins from Gaza through Red Cross operation as identification begins

Israel on Tuesday received the coffins of two hostages returned from Gaza through the Red Cross, and officials said the remains will be identified before being released to their families as the military vowed to keep working to bring home all remaining captives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the coffins were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet force inside Gaza. From there, they will be transferred to Israel, where they will be received in a military ceremony with the chief military rabbi.

Once received, the coffins will be placed in the custody of the National Center of Forensic Medicine of the Ministry of Health, where they will be identified. The families will receive formal notification once the process is complete.

The prime minister’s office said all families of the deceased hostages have been updated and sympathy has been expressed for their loss.

"The effort to return our hostages continues ceaselessly and will not stop until the very last hostage is returned," Netanyahu’s office said.

The news comes the same day remains of a hostage returned from Gaza were identified as Sgt. Maj. Tal Haimi, commander of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak’s rapid response team.

Haimi was 41 when he died, and, according to the IDF, he was killed in combat while defending Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. His remains were taken to Gaza, where they were held for more than two years.

Haimi's family initially believed he was taken alive, and Israel declared him deceased Dec. 13, 2023.

Following the identification of Haimi's remains, Netanyahu's office expressed condolences to his family and reiterated its call for Hamas to release the remains of all deceased hostages for proper burial.

The IDF echoed the call, demanding Hamas fulfill its obligations under the agreement brokered by the Trump administration.

On Oct. 13, 2025, the final 20 living hostages returned to Israel after more than two years in captivity. Since then, the remains of 28 deceased hostages have gradually been returned, while 13 others — including U.S. citizens Itay Chen and Omer Neutra and soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held since 2014 — remain in Gaza.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.