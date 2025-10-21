Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

White House

Car rams into White House barricade, suspect arrested: officials

DC Fire and EMS said they assisted the Secret Service with an investigation

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Car rams into White House barricade Video

Car rams into White House barricade

A suspect was arrested after ramming a car into a White House barricade, the Secret Service said. (via WTTG)

A suspect was arrested on Tuesday night after ramming a car into the barricade of the White House, according to the Secret Service.

"On Tuesday, October 21 at approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove his vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th and E St, NW, DC," a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.

"The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe," the statement added.

Car runs into White House barricade

A vehicle is seen after ramming a security barricade at the White House complex on Oct. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation, the spokesperson said.

Car drives into White House barricade

A car that rammed into a White House barricade on Oct. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (WTTG)

DC Fire and EMS confirmed to Fox News that they assisted the Secret Service with an investigation and then began clearing the scene.
