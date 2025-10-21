Car rams into White House barricade, suspect arrested: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect was arrested on Tuesday night after ramming a car into the barricade of the White House, according to the Secret Service.

"On Tuesday, October 21 at approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove his vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th and E St, NW, DC," a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.

"The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe," the statement added.

Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation, the spokesperson said.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed to Fox News that they assisted the Secret Service with an investigation and then began clearing the scene.