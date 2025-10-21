Tourists flock to see iconic landmark finally free of scaffolding after 200 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in 200 years, visitors can see Greece's most iconic historic landmark free of scaffolding. But anyone who's interested needs to act fast to catch the view.

The Parthenon temple, which sits upon Athens' famed Acropolis Hill, has been the subject of continuous restoration efforts since the early 19th century.

On Oct. 11, The Associated Press reported that the latest scaffolding project on the Parthenon's western facade — going on since 2005 — had concluded.

The view of the temple is completely clear for the first time in years.

The removal of the scaffolding has made a dramatic difference for tourists, as the Parthenon's western facade provides the best view of the temple from the street.

Lina Mendoni, Greece's culture minister, said during an interview on Skai radio that the scaffolding was removed in late September.

"It is like they are seeing a completely different monument," said Mendoni.

But the pause is temporary.

Mendoni said new scaffolding will be put up in early November, though these structures will be less of an eyesore.

The scaffolding will be "lighter and aesthetically much closer to the logic of the monument," the official said.

Conservation work will likely conclude early next summer.

At that point, "the Parthenon will be completely freed of this scaffolding too, and people will be able to see it truly free," Mendoni said.

The Parthenon is one of the most popular tourist sites in Greece, attracting about 4.5 million visitors in 2024.

The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, dates back to the 5th century B.C.

It was built to honor Athena, the patron goddess of Athens.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.