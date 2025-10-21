Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Tourists flock to see iconic landmark finally free of scaffolding after 200 years

Tourists have a window of time to see the Parthenon unobstructed before new scaffolding returns

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
For the first time in 200 years, visitors can see Greece's most iconic historic landmark free of scaffolding. But anyone who's interested needs to act fast to catch the view.

The Parthenon temple, which sits upon Athens' famed Acropolis Hill, has been the subject of continuous restoration efforts since the early 19th century.

On Oct. 11, The Associated Press reported that the latest scaffolding project on the Parthenon's western facade — going on since 2005 — had concluded.

The view of the temple is completely clear for the first time in years.

The removal of the scaffolding has made a dramatic difference for tourists, as the Parthenon's western facade provides the best view of the temple from the street.

Tourists looking at Parthenon in distance

Tourists in Athens are now getting a rare, unobstructed look at Greece's most famous ancient temple. (Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Lina Mendoni, Greece's culture minister, said during an interview on Skai radio that the scaffolding was removed in late September.

"It is like they are seeing a completely different monument," said Mendoni.

Crowd of tourists in front of temple

The Parthenon on Athens' Acropolis Hill has been under continuous restoration efforts since the 19th century. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But the pause is temporary. 

Mendoni said new scaffolding will be put up in early November, though these structures will be less of an eyesore.

The scaffolding will be "lighter and aesthetically much closer to the logic of the monument," the official said.

Conservation work will likely conclude early next summer. 

Tourists pose for photo outside temple

"It is like they are seeing a completely different monument," said an official.  (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At that point, "the Parthenon will be completely freed of this scaffolding too, and people will be able to see it truly free," Mendoni said.

The Parthenon is one of the most popular tourist sites in Greece, attracting about 4.5 million visitors in 2024.

Aerial view of Parthenon and Athens

The Parthenon was built in the 5th century B.C. to honor the goddess Athena. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, dates back to the 5th century B.C. 

It was built to honor Athena, the patron goddess of Athens.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

