MSNBC's Jen Psaki jokes Usha Vance scared of her husband, ripped for 'disgusting' comments

The former White House press secretary made the comments on the 'I've Had It' podcast

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Jen Psaki suggests Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha is scared of him Video

Jen Psaki suggests Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha is scared of him

MSNBCs Jen Psaki called Vice President JD Vance ‘scarier’ than President Donald Trump and claimed his wife Usha was scared of him on the ‘I’ve Had It' podcast.

MSNBC host Jen Psaki was denounced for her "disgusting" comments Tuesday suggesting Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha is scared of him.

Psaki made the remarks on the "I've Had It" podcast, where she and the hosts expressed concern over Vance as a member of the Trump administration. 

She suggested Vance was "scarier" than President Donald Trump in some regards, and that Usha Vance may feel similarly.

EX-BIDEN STAFFER JEN PSAKI WONDERS WHY TRUMP 'SPENT A WEEK HIDING' IN SEGMENT ABOUT HEALTH RUMORS

Jen Psaki

MSNBC host Jen Psaki joked about how scary Vice President JD Vance was on the "I've Had It" podcast Tuesday. (Screenshot/Colbert)

"I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki said. "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. We'll come over here. We'll save you.

"And that he's willing to do anything to get there. And your whole iteration you just outlined, I mean, he's scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him."

The podcast episode's description also referenced this joke, stating, "Usha Vance, please blink twice if you need help."

JD VANCE MOCKS JOY REID WITH MEME AFTER FORMER MSNBC HOST'S 'AFFIRMATIVE ACTION' ATTACK

JD Vance and his wife

Jen Psaki joked that Usha Vance should "blink four times" if she needs help because of her husband, Vice President JD Vance. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Several X users called out Psaki's comments as "disgusting" and "vile" for mocking Vance's marriage and suggesting someone was worse than the "worse than Hitler" Trump.

"Not a good person. At all," Fox News contributor Joe Concha remarked.

The Libs of TikTok X account wrote, "Unhinged Jen Psaki is now smearing JD Vance, suggesting that his wife, Usha, wants to leave her husband and offers to 'save' her. She also thinks JD Vance is 'scarier' than Donald Trump. @MSNBC should be ashamed to pay her salary."

VANCE BLASTS PSAKI FOR POST DECLARING PRAYER 'IS NOT FREAKING ENOUGH' IN RESPONSE TO MINNESOTA SHOOTING

Townhall.com writer Amy Curtis commented, "Also, this is an absolutely vile thing to say. Usha Vance is happily married. She made a vow to JD and those words mean something. It’s also an insult to women who are in actual bad marriages."

"Jen Psuki [sic] must be transferring her own personal issues onto others. @jrpsaki is a dumba-- who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things. Circle back on that, moron," White House director of communications Steven Cheung wrote.

"I must admit, the pivot to 'JD Vance is worse than Hitler' started earlier than I anticipated," Federalist senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland joked.

"A NEW 'Worse than "worse than Hitler"' is on the way!" conservative commentator Doug Powers wrote.

"Usha is accompanying JD right now in Israel securing the Gaza Peace Deal. Absolutely disgusting comments," Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posebic wrote.

Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump

Jen Psaki also suggested Vice President JD Vance (left) was "scarier" than President Donald Trump in some ways. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and the vice president's office for comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

