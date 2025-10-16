Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Archaeology

Scientists solve mystery of 'sword dragon' skeleton found on coast after decades of study

Marine reptile dubbed 'sword dragon' fills important gap in evolutionary fossil record

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Paleontologist shares discovery of massive dinosaur footprint on beach Video

Paleontologist shares discovery of massive dinosaur footprint on beach

Joe Thompson, a paleontologist from the U.K., goes into detail about finding a 3-foot Iguanodon footprint along the Isle of Wight, along with other ancient fossils.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paleontologists have finally solved the mystery behind an elusive "sword dragon" skeleton found on the U.K.'s Jurassic Coast.

In an Oct. 10 press release from the University of Manchester, officials said the skeleton — found near Dorset's Gold Cap in 2001 — is a newly identified species of ichthyosaur. 

Alive around the same time as dinosaurs, ichthyosaurs were air-breathing marine reptiles that once "ruled the ancient oceans," per officials.

TERRIFYING ANCIENT PREDATOR WITH 'POWERFUL CLAWS' UNEARTHED, ITS LAST MEAL STILL IN ITS JAWS

The ancient reptile has been named Xiphodracon goldencapensis, or the "Sword Dragon of Dorset." Scientists say it dates back to the Pliensbachian period, roughly 193 to 184 million years ago.

Dean Lomax, an honorary research fellow at Manchester University, was one of the paleontologists who gave the creature its new name, which he said was one of the "coolest things" about his line of work.

Split image of reptile skull, researchers smiling

Scientists have identified a new species of ichthyosaur discovered on the U.K.'s Jurassic Coast, naming it the "Sword Dragon of Dorset." (Dean Lomax / University of Manchester)

"We opted for Xiphodracon because of the long, sword-like snout — xipho from Greek xiphos for sword — and dracon, Greek and Latin for dragon, in reference to ichthyosaurs being referred to as ‘sea dragons’ for over 200 years," he said.

Paleontologists said the Xiphodracon measured around 10 feet long and ate fish and squid.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The remains even show what may be traces of its last meal," the press release added. 

"It is probably the world’s most complete prehistoric reptile from the Pliensbachian period."

View of skeleton's skull

The fossilized remains of Xiphodracon goldencapensis were first unearthed near Dorset's Golden Cap in 2001. (Dean Lomax / University of Manchester)

The ichthyosaur intrigued experts for over two decades, not just for the mystery behind its species, but because of its exceptional condition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"The fossil is almost perfectly preserved in three dimensions," the university press release said.

"The skeleton includes a skull with [an] enormous eye socket and a long sword-like snout."

Split image of Dean Lomax smiling with skull, diagram of reptile remains

Dean Lomax, a University of Manchester researcher, helped name the species. (Dean Lomax / University of Manchester)

The ancient reptile "is the only known example of its kind in existence and helps to fill an important gap in the evolutionary fossil record of ichthyosaurs."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Lomax said he saw the skeleton for the first time in 2016.

"Back then, I knew it was unusual, but I did not expect it to play such a pivotal role in helping to fill a gap in our understanding of a complex faunal turnover during the Pliensbachian," he said.

Jurassic Coast of Dorset

The Jurassic Coast is famed for its ancient marine fossils. (Saiful Islam/Majority World/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

He described Xiphodracon as a "missing piece of the ichthyosaur puzzle," as its discovery helps researchers understand the extinction timeline better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This time is pretty crucial for ichthyosaurs, as several families went extinct and new families emerged."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue