The new high-tech tool Trump is using to secure our border

Back when President Joe Biden was presiding over essentially open U.S. borders, I argued that contrary to leftist wishes, border walls actually do work. They are not intended to stop everyone coming through, by any means, but to stop illegal people, goods and drugs getting through easily.

Now the Department of Homeland Security is using "smart walls" that combine high-tech with good old-fashioned tall, strong barriers to prevent illegal entry. The idea is not new, even if the technology is.

The ancient Romans had an early version of smart walls. At Hadrian’s Wall in what is now northern England, the Roman empire established a wall to mark their northern frontier, punctuated by forts. Vindolanda is the best preserved large fort, with the layout still visible in stone foundations and a wealth of archeological finds to help us guess what every building was.

Starting in the 1970s, archeologists found remarkably well-preserved personal items, due to the ideal conditions of the surrounding soil. There were not just durable coins, metal, glass and stone, but even leather shoes and clothes, as well as a trove of letters written on thin wood that departing troops had failed to burn. We know a lot about how they lived and worked, communicated, and ran their army.

A "dumb wall" would be just putting up a barrier and hoping no one could get over, under or around it. The Romans didn’t rely on that. First, though their wall was easy to cross, it created a visible frontier that any northern tribes would be aware of and thus know they were crossing without permission into Roman territory. The occasional head on a spike, evidence of which was found at Vindolanda, was a primitive warning to the illiterate tribes to the north that maybe proceeding further was a bad idea. That’s what today we’d call psychological operations, or "psy-ops."

Second, like the U.S. southern border barrier system, the Roman wall in northern Britain also had early models of signals intelligence to better direct resources to areas under threat. Vindolanda was manned by a cohort, about 500 men or a tenth of a legion. The men went on regular foot and horse-back patrol. They were ready to move to wherever a threat presented, warned either by horse-borne messengers or by signal fires lit at high points along the frontier. They received regular correspondence from the other forts, and occasionally from Rome itself, to keep them informed.

Two thousand years later, the modern U.S. Border Patrol has more men than the Romans did in Britain, but they are still few compared to the land they cover. The Border Patrol is getting some much-needed new manpower and resources, after years of neglect under Biden and former Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who diverted staff off the line to processing and releasing illegal aliens into the country.

But even with the significant boost they are getting in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, they will still be thinly spread along 1,800 miles of southern border and nearly 5,000 in the north. That’s why, like Roman signal fires and messengers, high-tech cameras, sensors, drones and lights on the wall or around the border area can all help detect illegal crossings early, so that the Patrol can send vehicles and officers quickly to intercept them.

Under Biden, illegal aliens were so confident of being released that they gladly surrendered to any American in uniform. Millions were released over Biden’s four years. Under President Donald Trump, however, things have completely changed. Encounters of illegal aliens at the border between ports of entry are about a tenth of what they were in the peak Biden months.

And unlike the Biden years, almost none are being released into the interior to await years of immigration process. Instead, as the law requires, they are mostly being detained throughout any applicable immigration process until the U.S. has determined whether they have a right to remain. This fact alone has discouraged many from even attempting to come illegally.

DHS recently announced the award of $4.5 billion in contracts for 230 miles of various types of barriers along the border with Mexico. This includes 80 miles of the barriers in the middle of the Rio Grande along the Texas border, which may include the effective spinning orange buoys that the state installed in the face of Biden administration opposition as part of operation Lone Star in 2023.

The DHS "smart wall" means not just 30-foot steel bollard walls, but better roads for Border Patrol vehicles to respond to incursions, as well as lights, cameras and sensors. Smart Walls will be built or enhanced in El Paso and Del Rio Texas, San Diego and El Centro in California, and in Tucson and Yuma, Arizona – site of the Morelos Gap, where I saw hundreds of illegals cross in one night in 2023.

The Roman empire knew that walls worked. If well-manned and supported, they could create a stable frontier with limited access according to rules they set. In Trump’s second term, the United States is implementing the same, proven tactics to limit illegal entry to the United States, thus reducing drug smuggling, human trafficking and other crime.