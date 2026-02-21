Waymo’s cheaper robotaxi tech could help expand rides fast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you live in cities like San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Austin or Atlanta, you may have already seen or even taken a ride in a driverless Waymo operating without a human behind the wheel. In newer markets like Miami, service is rolling out, while other cities, including Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Orlando, are part of Waymo's expansion plans.

For everyone else, not so much. At least not yet. For most of us, that still feels like something happening somewhere else, not something that pulls up when you request a ride.

However, that could start to change very soon. Waymo just unveiled its sixth-generation Waymo Driver hardware, and the headline is simple: it costs less and fits into more vehicles. That combination could help driverless rides reach a lot more cities, faster than you and I might expect.

Why Waymo's cheaper robotaxi hardware changes the game

Until recently, if you spotted a Waymo on the road, it was usually a Jaguar I-Pace. Nice car. Not exactly built for a massive robotaxi rollout. The sixth-generation system changes that. The first vehicle to carry the new hardware is the Zeekr-built Ojai electric minivan. Zeekr is owned by Geely. Waymo employees in Los Angeles and San Francisco will begin fully autonomous rides in it soon, with public access expected to follow. In these new deployments, Waymo says the vehicles will operate without safety drivers behind the wheel. After that, the hardware will also power versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Here is where this really matters. When Waymo can install the same system across multiple vehicle types and produce it at a lower cost, expansion becomes much easier. The company says it plans to move into 20 additional cities this year and is ramping up its Metro Phoenix facility to build tens of thousands of Driver kits annually.

Waymo says it has shifted more processing power into its own custom silicon chips, allowing it to use fewer cameras while improving performance and reducing overall system cost. More vehicles and lower costs mean one thing: a better chance that driverless rides show up in your city sooner rather than later.

How the Waymo Driver actually sees the road

If you have never been in a robotaxi, this is the part you are probably wondering about. The sixth-generation Waymo Driver uses 16 high-resolution 17 megapixel cameras, short-range lidar, radar and external audio receivers. Waymo says the updated cameras offer improved dynamic range compared to the previous 29-camera setup. That helps the vehicle perform better at night and in bright glare.

Short-range lidar delivers centimeter-level accuracy to detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users. Radar adds another layer of awareness. Waymo says its upgraded imaging radar can track distance, speed and object size even in rain or snow, giving the system more time to react. External audio receivers can detect sirens or trains by sound.

Unlike Tesla, which has emphasized camera-based systems, Waymo relies on multiple overlapping technologies. If one sensor struggles, another can support it. There is also a cleaning system for key sensors. Snow, dirt, or road spray should not easily block visibility.

Waymo says this version is designed to operate in more extreme weather, including heavy winter conditions, which could open the door to colder U.S. cities that were previously harder to support.

Why you probably haven't seen a Waymo robotaxi yet

Right now, Waymo has about 1,500 vehicles on the road. That sounds like a lot until you compare it to the millions of cars in the U.S. The company wants to grow that number to around 3,500 this year and eventually into the tens of thousands. Still, service is limited to certain parts of certain cities. If you do not live in one of those areas, you are simply not going to see one.

That is why this new hardware matters. When the system costs less and fits into more vehicles, Waymo can put more cars on the road in more places. This is not about adding flashy features or cool upgrades. It is about getting from a small footprint to something that feels normal in everyday life.

What about safety and past incidents?

Whenever driverless cars expand, safety questions come right with them. Waymo says its system is built with multiple layers of redundancy. The sixth-generation Driver combines cameras, lidar, radar and audio detection so the vehicle is not relying on a single sensor. That layered setup is designed to reduce risk if one system has trouble. The company says this latest system builds on nearly 200 million fully autonomous miles driven across more than 10 major cities, including dense urban cores and freeways.

Even so, incidents have happened. Earlier this year, a Waymo vehicle was involved in an accident that injured a child, which raised fresh concerns about how autonomous vehicles respond in complex real-world situations. Regulators continue to monitor autonomous vehicle performance closely, especially in states like California, where reporting requirements are strict.

Waymo has also released data suggesting its vehicles experience fewer injury-causing crashes per mile compared to human drivers in similar areas. Supporters argue that reducing human error could improve road safety over time. Critics say expanding too quickly could introduce new risks.

Both things can be true. The technology is advancing, but public trust will depend on transparency, accountability and long-term safety performance.

What this means to you

If Waymo expands into your city, you may soon open a rideshare app and see a new option. No driver. No conversation. Just a vehicle that navigates using software and sensors.

More vehicles could mean shorter wait times in busy areas. Increased competition may also affect pricing in the rideshare market. At the same time, comfort levels vary. Many riders may hesitate before stepping into a car with an empty front seat. This shift is about more than technology. It changes how people commute, travel and move around urban areas.

Kurt's key takeaways

Waymo's sixth-generation Driver is really about one thing: getting more driverless cars on the road, in more cities, at a lower cost. When the hardware becomes cheaper and easier to install in different vehicles, expansion gets easier. That does not automatically mean everyone will be comfortable hopping in. For many people, sitting in a car with no driver might still feel a bit scary. The technology is moving forward whether we are ready or not. The bigger question is simple: will we feel confident enough to get in?

If you had to choose today, would you book the driverless ride or wait for a human behind the wheel? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

