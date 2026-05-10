Robotaxi drives off from airport with passenger's suitcase

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Taking a driverless robotaxi to the airport still feels a bit scary for many people. Riders get into the vehicle and may find themselves intently watching the steering wheel move on its own, hoping with every turn that the trip goes as smoothly as the company promises. But for one California passenger, the ride ended with a very real travel nightmare.

Di Jin reportedly took his first Waymo ride from Sunnyvale, California, to San José Mineta International Airport for a business trip.

The ride itself seemed to go smoothly. Then he got to the airport and tried to grab his suitcase from the trunk. That is when things went sideways.

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Waymo drove off with his suitcase at the airport drop-off

Jin told reporters that he got out of the Waymo at the airport and tried to open the trunk. He said he pressed the trunk button, but nothing happened. Then, he said, the driverless car pulled away with his suitcase still inside. That left him standing at the airport without his bag, his change of clothes or his work notes.

For anyone who travels for work, that is the kind of moment that makes your stomach drop. You are watching your ride disappear, but there is no driver to flag down. There is no person at the wheel to hear you. There is only the app, the support line and a car that may already be heading somewhere else.

What Waymo reportedly told the passenger

Jin said he called Waymo customer service right away. According to reports on the incident, he was told the vehicle was already on its way to a depot and could not be turned around. Later, Waymo reportedly emailed him to say his luggage had been safely secured at a Waymo depot.

That solved one part of the problem. The suitcase was found. But getting it back became another headache. Waymo is said to have initially offered to send the luggage to him, but would not cover shipping or courier fees. The company also reportedly offered him two free rides so he could go to and from the depot himself.

Jin pushed back. He said the situation was not his mistake. Waymo eventually agreed to cover the shipping cost, and Jin accepted that solution.

Waymo's response to the suitcase incident

Waymo did not comment on the specific incident when contacted by CyberGuy. However, Waymo's own help pages explain how the trunk is supposed to work. The company says riders can open the trunk by pressing the trunk release button above the license plate or by tapping "Open trunk" in the app. Waymo also says that at the rider's destination, the trunk will automatically open when the rider exits the vehicle. Waymo also notes that the trunk may not open if a rider exits before the vehicle has officially pulled over and ended the trip.

Waymo's lost and found page also says its support team will try to reunite riders with items left in a vehicle. Although the company says it cannot guarantee that items will be found, delivered immediately or returned undamaged. Waymo also says it isn’t responsible for items left behind after a trip ends and does not provide reimbursement for the value of lost items.

That policy is exactly why this story is getting attention. Jin's issue was not simply that he forgot a bag. His claim is that he tried to retrieve it and could not get the trunk open before the vehicle left.

Why the Waymo suitcase story hits a nerve

Airport trips already come with enough stress. You are watching the clock. You are thinking about security lines, boarding time and whether you packed your charger. Now add a driverless car that leaves with your suitcase. The technology may be advanced, but the problem is incredibly ordinary. A passenger needed his bag, the trunk did not open as expected, and customer support became the only option.

With a human driver, you might knock on the trunk, wave or ask them to wait. With a robotaxi, the whole experience depends on software, sensors, app controls and remote support. Most riders may never have a problem. Still, when something does go wrong at an airport, a small glitch can turn into a major travel mess.

Waymo airport rides are becoming more common

Waymo has been expanding its airport service, and San José Mineta International Airport became a key part of that push in November 2025, when SJC announced it was the first commercial, international airport in California to offer fully autonomous ride-hailing to travelers.

Waymo has also described airport service as a major step for its ride-hailing business. Waymo’s website lists several current and upcoming service areas, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Antonio, Austin and other cities.

That makes customer support more important, not less. If driverless rides are going to become normal for airport travel, riders need to know what happens when the trip doesn't go smoothly.

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What this means to you

If you use a Waymo or any robotaxi for an airport ride, treat the trip as unfinished until every bag is in your hand. Do not assume the trunk will open automatically. Keep the app open as you arrive. Tap the trunk button before you fully walk away from the car. If the trunk does not open, contact support right away and stay near the vehicle if it is safe to do so.

Also, think carefully about what goes in the trunk. Keep your wallet, passport, medication, laptop, keys and work documents with you in the cabin. A suitcase can be replaced. Your ID, prescriptions or work files can create a much bigger problem. This doesn't mean you should avoid Waymo. We're not saying that. It just means you should understand the limits of a driverless system before using one for a time-sensitive trip.

How to avoid losing luggage in a robotaxi

If you are using a driverless ride for an airport trip, a few small habits can help prevent a suitcase problem from becoming a travel disaster.

1) Keep essentials inside the cabin

Put your ID, wallet, medication, laptop and chargers in a small bag that stays with you. Do not place anything critical in the trunk.

2) Open the trunk before ending the ride

At drop-off, use the app or trunk release button before you close the door and step away. Make sure the suitcase is out before you move on.

3) Keep the app open on arrival

Do not lock your phone or put it away as you pull up to the terminal. You may need the app to open the trunk or contact support.

4) Take a quick photo of your luggage

If you put a bag in the trunk, take a quick photo before the ride starts. That can help if you need to describe what was inside the vehicle.

5) Report the problem immediately

If your belongings remain inside the car, contact support right away. Waymo says its support team can help with lost items, though it does not guarantee immediate delivery or reimbursement.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Driverless taxis are becoming part of everyday travel. For many riders, they are convenient, quiet and surprisingly normal after a few minutes. But airport rides are different. People are rushed. A suitcase can hold your work laptop, medication, clothes and the things you need as soon as you land. A short delay can cause a missed flight, a lost meeting or a very expensive replacement run. That is what makes this story stand out. Waymo's cars may drive themselves, but the company still has to handle messy human problems quickly. When a trunk does not open, riders need more than a policy page. They need fast help, clear answers and a solution that does not make them feel blamed for a system failure. The future success of robotaxis will take more than safe driving. Companies also need to respond quickly when something goes wrong.

Would you trust a driverless taxi with your suitcase on the way to the airport, or would you keep every bag with you inside the vehicle until you reached the curb? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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