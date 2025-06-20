Trump signals 'substantial chance' of renewed Iran negotiations and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. 'Substantial chance' for diplomatic solution with Iran, White House says

2. 'Mystery' flights from China heading to Iran raise questions amid Israel conflict

3. Trump scores major win against Newsom in battle for National Guard control

MAJOR HEADLINES

CLOSE CALL – New footage reveals shocking moments from Trump assassination attempt.

TAKING THE STAND – Diddy's alleged 'drug mule' testifies with immunity deal.

'RIDICULOUS' – Former trooper laughs at Karen Read corruption allegations.

DEADLY RAMPAGE – Suspected Minnesota lawmaker assassin's last words to family before capture.

TRAGIC ISOLATION – Missing police sergeant discovered in extreme hoarding conditions after welfare check.

--

POLITICS

OUT OF A MACHINE – The battle-tested general who could lead Trump's next Middle East showdown.

TAX TACTICS – Republicans push for gun tax cut in Trump's 'big, beautiful bill.'

DEMOCRAT DISDAIN – White House has suggestion for Jasmine Crockett after Dem calls Trump supporters 'sick.'

CHILDREN PROTECTED – White House praises Supreme Court ruling on transgender minor treatment ban.

MEDIA

TALKING POINTS – Democrats must find a message beyond constant attacks on Trump and ICE.

'ASTONISHING' – Iranian dissidents slam Whoopi's 'misguided' claim comparing Black Americans to Iran.

LIP-SYNC LEGISLATE – Mixed response from Oregon House members after Black drag queen performance.

'SPEAK MY MIND' – Behar says she has 'privileged position' as 'The View' host to criticize Trump admin.

OPINION

TANVI RATNA – Trump's Middle East moves actually follow a brilliant master plan.

JASON RANTZ – 'No Kings' rallies are a Trojan horse for radical, violent Leftists.

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CANINE COURAGE – Security cameras capture bear and dog face-off in home.

BLUNT TRUTHS – Cannabis use raises risk of heart attack and stroke.

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Which band said Trump supporters 'not allowed'? What was 'Van Gogh' chair covered with?

CRUNCH TIME – Lay's unveils controversial new chip flavor.

PERFECT SUMMER SNACK – Zoo star shows off his munching abilities.

WATCH

CLAY TRAVIS – Trump has replaced Obama as the most consequential politician of the 21st century.

KEVIN HASSETT – Big tax cuts incoming, higher wages already here under Trump's economic plan.

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

