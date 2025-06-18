Fox Nation reveals never-before-seen footage from Trump assassination attempt in Butler

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign took a deadly turn when an assassin made an attempt on his life during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Now, Fox Nation subscribers can uncover new, previously unreleased footage from the shocking event.

As shown on Wednesday's edition of "Fox & Friends," new drone footage featured in Fox Nation's "Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback" captures the scene of the Butler rally, as well as close-up footage of the Secret Service protecting Trump after shots rang out.

Also shown are shocking videos of the crowd's reaction as everything unfolded, highlighting the fear of those who were there that day.

A RARE INSIDE LOOK AT TRUMP'S TRIUMPHANT 2024 CAMPAIGN JOURNEY AS TOLD IN NEW FOX NATION EPISODES

In the episode, Trump reflects on the immense danger he was in at the rally.

"130 yards is like sinking a one-foot putt," the president said, referring to the distance from which the shots traveled toward him. "It's considered really close."

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones endorsed the Fox Nation show after seeing the striking new video from the harrowing shooting. "This series is incredible," he said. "You get to see never-before-seen footage of that day."



BEHIND THE SCENES OF TRUMP'S 'ICONIC' MCDONALD'S VISIT BEFORE ELECTION VICTORY

The final sixth and seventh episodes of "The Art of the Surge" season two are also now available to stream. Episode six, titled "The West Wing," takes viewers behind-the-scenes of multiple Trump Cabinet member meetings. Extended footage of conversations is shown featuring Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and more as the administration seeks to address some of the most pressing issues facing the United States.

The seventh episode, titled "Lost Tapes Uncovered," is a compilation of assorted videos from the vault of the show. Viewers can peek at the Trump campaign team's real-time reactions to then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Elon Musk's musings on the 2024 presidential election results with his son X are also shown, giving the audience a new angle into how those on Trump's team were feeling as the contentious campaign came to a close.

FBI'S KASH PATEL VOWS 'YOU'RE GOING TO KNOW EVERYTHING WE KNOW' ABOUT TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The full first and second seasons of this dramatic docuseries are now streaming on Fox Nation. Viewers can watch Trump's historic return to the White House unfold in stunning fashion. Later episodes of the second season reveal Trump's Cabinet picks and handling of the first 100 days of his second term.

Fox Nation subscribers can enjoy a wealth of other Trump-related content in addition to "The Art of the Surge." Several streaming specials highlight Trump's initiatives before or during his second term, including "President Trump: Middle East Trip," "President Trump's Cabinet: Sworn In" and "Trump Border Crackdown."

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION