Democrats must find a message beyond constant attacks on Trump and ICE, says former Dem advisor

Dan Turrentine tells 'Jesse Watters Primetime' Dems should support Trump's Iran policy instead of using 'dictator' rhetoric

Taylor Penley
Published
We don't have an agenda right now, says former Democratic advisor Video

We don't have an agenda right now, says former Democratic advisor

'The Morning Meeting' co-host Dan Turrentine discusses the Democratic Party's attacks against President Donald Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Democrats have no real agenda beyond attacking President Donald Trump, said former party advisor Dan Turrentine, urging the party to go on the record and back the president against Iran instead of staying in the shadows.

"Our party is almost as divided, to some extent, as the Republican Party is right now, and I think they'd rather, unfortunately, be talking about ‘kings’ than talking about Iran right now," Turrentine said during an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

"Israel is our ally. I mean, I know this issue has divided us for years here, the last couple of cycles between the Palestinians and the Israelis. But fundamentally, we have been opposed to Iran as a country now, going back to when they bombed the Marine barracks in the 70s or the early 80s.

Iran sanctions

Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012. (REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl)

"Our country should say... ‘We are with President Trump on this. If we're going to go against the Iranians and try to knock out their nuclear program, it is to protect America.'"

"We don't have an agenda right now, and winning campaigns focus on the real lives of real people with effective leaders and something positive to say, and we have none of the above,"

Going back to the 2024 election cycle, "The Morning Meeting" co-host said Democrats failed to see the writing on the wall after their strategy of branding Trump as a "dictator" and repeatedly working to remind voters of Jan. 6 failed. 

Meanwhile, he insisted the party offered no viable solutions to bread-and-butter issues like the economy and immigration that weighed heavily on most people's minds.

Donald Trump speaking

Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has used tough rhetoric against Iran in recent days as tensions escalate in the Middle East. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"We [Democrats] don't want to talk about those things," he said.

"The immigration rallies… you had some people protesting that ICE shouldn't exist, some people protesting that he [Trump] took over the National Guard, some people protesting that we're being too rough on the bad hombres, right? But no one was proposing ideas to solve the problems that people care about."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.