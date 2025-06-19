Security footage shows dog's dramatic showdown with full-sized bear inside California home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Security cameras captured a dramatic encounter between a dog and a full-sized black bear as they went snout-to-snout inside a California home last week.

Monrovia resident Zoë Cadman shared video on social media of a large bear roaming around her backyard before making its way into her home shortly before midnight on June 14.

HOMEOWNERS GET SURPRISE VISITOR WHEN BLACK BEAR CRASHES THROUGH CEILING ONTO STOVE

The uninvited guest is seen strolling through Cadman's kitchen and sniffing items before eventually being confronted by the homeowner's 17-year-old dog named Doodle, KTLA reported.

While Cadman had woken up in the middle of the night to discover the black bear wandering around her kitchen, she said Doodle ultimately was the one who sprang into action and chased the predator out of the house, according to KTLA.

MAN DROPS GUN, FLEES CHARGING POLAR BEAR BY HOPPING ON SNOWMOBILE, VIDEO SHOWS

Security footage shows Doodle barking and growling at the large bear as it curiously sniffed the domesticated animal.

Doodle is then seen walking out of the room, with the bear following behind.

FLORIDA DOORBELL CAMERA CAPTURES ALLIGATOR UP ON HIND LEGS, 'KNOCKING' ON DOOR

"Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to find a bear going through your fridge! Just 10 feet from your bed!" Cadman wrote in a Facebook post. "No, I didn’t grab my phone. I apparently roared, and ran out the front door. Brave Doodle saved the day!"

Earlier this year, Kentucky homeowners were met with a similar surprise when a black bear crashed through their ceiling. Officials said the bear had likely climbed a ladder and squeezed into the attic before crashing down into the kitchen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zoë Cadman and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.