©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Security footage shows dog's dramatic showdown with full-sized bear inside California home

Cameras capture moment dog named Doodle confronts black bear intruder

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
Security footage captures dramatic faceoff between bear and dog Video

Security footage captures dramatic faceoff between bear and dog

Security cameras captured a surprising encounter between a full-sized black bear and a dog inside a California home on June 14. (Credit: Zoë Cadman via Storyful)

Security cameras captured a dramatic encounter between a dog and a full-sized black bear as they went snout-to-snout inside a California home last week.

Monrovia resident Zoë Cadman shared video on social media of a large bear roaming around her backyard before making its way into her home shortly before midnight on June 14.

The uninvited guest is seen strolling through Cadman's kitchen and sniffing items before eventually being confronted by the homeowner's 17-year-old dog named Doodle, KTLA reported.

full-sized bear and a dog

Security cameras captured a dramatic encounter between a full-sized bear and a dog as they went snout-to-snout inside a California home last week. (Zoë Cadman via Storyful)

While Cadman had woken up in the middle of the night to discover the black bear wandering around her kitchen, she said Doodle ultimately was the one who sprang into action and chased the predator out of the house, according to KTLA.

Security footage shows Doodle barking and growling at the large bear as it curiously sniffed the domesticated animal

full-sized bear california

The uninvited guest is seen strolling through Cadman's kitchen and sniffing items before being confronted by her 17-year-old dog named Doodle. (Zoë Cadman via Storyful)

Doodle is then seen walking out of the room, with the bear following behind. 

"Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to find a bear going through your fridge! Just 10 feet from your bed!" Cadman wrote in a Facebook post. "No, I didn’t grab my phone. I apparently roared, and ran out the front door. Brave Doodle saved the day!"

full-sized bear california

Monrovia resident Zoë Cadman shared video on social media of a black bear roaming around her backyard before breaking into her home on June 14. (Zoë Cadman via Storyful)

Earlier this year, Kentucky homeowners were met with a similar surprise when a black bear crashed through their ceiling. Officials said the bear had likely climbed a ladder and squeezed into the attic before crashing down into the kitchen.

Zoë Cadman and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.