Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

White House has suggestion for Jasmine Crockett after Dem calls Trump supporters 'sick'

'Last time I checked, Jasmine Crockett couldn't dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
close
Karoline Leavitt responds to Jasmine Crockett calling Trump supporters 'sick' Video

Karoline Leavitt responds to Jasmine Crockett calling Trump supporters 'sick'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says firebrand Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett should go to a Trump rally.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clapped back against Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, after she accused President Donald Trump supporters of being "sick" and mentally ill.

Speaking with reporters in the White House briefing room on Thursday, Leavitt said, "It's incredibly derogatory to accuse nearly 80 million Americans of mental illness."

"The last time I checked, Jasmine Crockett couldn't dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did," she said.

"The America first movement, which President Trump has built, is filled with hardworking patriots. The forgotten men and women, business owners, law enforcement officers, nurses and teachers and Middle America, as we all know from where you all grew up outside of this Beltway. That's who makes up this president's movement," said Leavitt. "And Jasmine Crockett should go to a Trump rally sometime, and she can see it for herself."

KAROLINE LEAVITT PRESSED ON RAMIFICATIONS OF TRUMP’S MIDDLE EAST FOREIGN POLICY

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clapped back against Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, after she accused President Donald Trump supporters of being mentally ill.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clapped back against Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, after she accused President Donald Trump supporters of being mentally ill. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Leavitt also quipped that she hopes Crockett will continue to be a "rising star" in the Democratic Party, "for the Republican Party, at least."

During a recent interview with Katie Couric, Crockett, one of the leading Democratic voices in the Trump resistance movement, explained Trump’s reelection as being made possible by a national mental health crisis.

"We’ve got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump, period. This is not partisan for me," said Crockett.

Jasmine Crockett says only 'sick' people are still supporting Trump Video

The congresswoman also went on to claim that former Vice President Kamala Harris was more qualified to be president than Trump and that he was elected simply on the basis that he is an "old white man."

LEAVITT BALKS AT REPORTERS' LA RIOT COVERAGE, 'DISINGENUOUS ATTACK' IN BRIEFING: 'WHAT A STUPID QUESTION'

Trump rallygoers in stands

Supporters attend former President Donald Trump's rally in Uniondale, New York on Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024.  (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

She also said her "heart breaks for service members" in the military under Trump because "the very thing that they signed up to fight against is now their commander-in-chief."

"It is really sick and anybody that supports it is also sick," said Crockett.

During the same interview, Crockett also defended former President Joe Biden's mental acuity, claiming that she "never saw anything" from Biden that would have made her wonder about his mental sharpness, and argued that his mental acuity was "supreme" to President Donald Trump's.

WHITE HOUSE RIPS 'SHAMEFUL' LA RIOTS AS TRUMP STEPS IN WHERE NEWSOM, BASS FAILED, LEAVITT SAYS

Rep. Crockett seated holding microphone

U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

"We all slow down. But I will tell you that I will take a broken — or however they want to describe Joe Biden — over Donald Trump any given day, because, number one, I know Joe Biden's heart," Crockett said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crockett has also recently taken heavy criticism for other comments against Republican leaders, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whom she mocked as "governor hot wheels." This comment garnered her wide condemnation given the fact that Abbott is a paraplegic who uses a wheelchair to move about.

Fox News Digital's Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics