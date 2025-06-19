White House has suggestion for Jasmine Crockett after Dem calls Trump supporters 'sick'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clapped back against Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, after she accused President Donald Trump supporters of being "sick" and mentally ill.

Speaking with reporters in the White House briefing room on Thursday, Leavitt said, "It's incredibly derogatory to accuse nearly 80 million Americans of mental illness."

"The last time I checked, Jasmine Crockett couldn't dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did," she said.

"The America first movement, which President Trump has built, is filled with hardworking patriots. The forgotten men and women, business owners, law enforcement officers, nurses and teachers and Middle America, as we all know from where you all grew up outside of this Beltway. That's who makes up this president's movement," said Leavitt. "And Jasmine Crockett should go to a Trump rally sometime, and she can see it for herself."

Leavitt also quipped that she hopes Crockett will continue to be a "rising star" in the Democratic Party, "for the Republican Party, at least."

During a recent interview with Katie Couric, Crockett, one of the leading Democratic voices in the Trump resistance movement, explained Trump’s reelection as being made possible by a national mental health crisis.

"We’ve got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump, period. This is not partisan for me," said Crockett.

The congresswoman also went on to claim that former Vice President Kamala Harris was more qualified to be president than Trump and that he was elected simply on the basis that he is an "old white man."

She also said her "heart breaks for service members" in the military under Trump because "the very thing that they signed up to fight against is now their commander-in-chief."

"It is really sick and anybody that supports it is also sick," said Crockett.

During the same interview, Crockett also defended former President Joe Biden's mental acuity, claiming that she "never saw anything" from Biden that would have made her wonder about his mental sharpness, and argued that his mental acuity was "supreme" to President Donald Trump's.

"We all slow down. But I will tell you that I will take a broken — or however they want to describe Joe Biden — over Donald Trump any given day, because, number one, I know Joe Biden's heart," Crockett said.

Crockett has also recently taken heavy criticism for other comments against Republican leaders, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whom she mocked as "governor hot wheels." This comment garnered her wide condemnation given the fact that Abbott is a paraplegic who uses a wheelchair to move about.

Fox News Digital's Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.