Snack Foods

Lay's transforms beloved American classic into latest flavor: 'Like a cheese chip'

Snack enthusiasts debate whether the cheddar-flavored chips live up to the real sandwich

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
This summer, Lay's is offering an all-American favorite in potato chip form.

Lay's Bacon Grilled Cheese potato chips were selected as the winner of the 2025 "Do Us a Flavor" fan contest.

Paula George of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, submitted the winning flavor, which received the most fan votes, as Texas-based Frito-Lay announced earlier this week.

George's winning flavor was inspired by her late father's recipe, the company said.

The grilled cheese-flavored chips are made from butter, cheddar cheese, blue cheese and bacon fat, among other additions, according to the ingredient label.

Hand holding chips

A group of Redditors discussed the newly flavored chips (not pictured) — and many had strong opinions. (iStock)

On Reddit, a group of chip lovers discussed the new snack, with people's reactions ranging from intrigue to hesitation.

"I haven't tried the bacon ones, but I don't generally like 'bacon flavor,'" one hesitant commentator wrote.

"I love the flavor of bacon, but 'bacon flavor' is often not that."

The person added, "To be clear, I love the flavor of bacon, but 'bacon flavor' is often not that."

"Always too smokey," someone else chimed in.

Another user said, "[T]hese don't look worthy of buying."

Some people said they hadn't tried the new flavor but were excited to do so.

Person eating chips from bowl

The bacon grilled cheese-flavored chips (not pictured) have bacon fat and cheddar cheese as ingredients, as well as butter. (iStock)

"Looks pretty good," another person said in part.

A few users had already tasted the chips and shared their thoughts about them.

One person noted that the new offering "tastes like a cheese chip."

"They're OK, but I don't think they bring anything beyond the normal 'cheese' flavor," another Redditor said.

Lays Bacon Grilled Cheese Chips

Lay's recently introduced Bacon Grilled Cheese potato chips. (Frito-Lay via Walmart.com)

"The bacon grilled cheese ones were surprisingly pretty good," another person said. "I liked them more than the others and I didn't think I would really like them at all."

The two other 2025 fan-voted finalists were Valentina & Lime and Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken. 

Both flavors can also be found in the chip aisle of stores nationwide.

Hand lifting flavored chip from bowl

Lay's bacon grilled cheese-flavored potato chips (not picturedk,) were submitted by an Oklahoma woman and inspired by her late father's recipe. (iStock)

Past fan-voted Lay's flavors include Chicken and Waffles, Southern Biscuits & Gravy, Cheesy Garlic Bread and Wavy Fried Green Tomato.

Fox News Digital reached out to Frito-Lay for comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.