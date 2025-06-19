Lay's transforms beloved American classic into latest flavor: 'Like a cheese chip'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This summer, Lay's is offering an all-American favorite in potato chip form.

Lay's Bacon Grilled Cheese potato chips were selected as the winner of the 2025 "Do Us a Flavor" fan contest.

Paula George of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, submitted the winning flavor, which received the most fan votes, as Texas-based Frito-Lay announced earlier this week.

George's winning flavor was inspired by her late father's recipe, the company said.

The grilled cheese-flavored chips are made from butter, cheddar cheese, blue cheese and bacon fat, among other additions, according to the ingredient label.

On Reddit, a group of chip lovers discussed the new snack, with people's reactions ranging from intrigue to hesitation.

"I haven't tried the bacon ones, but I don't generally like 'bacon flavor,'" one hesitant commentator wrote.

"I love the flavor of bacon, but 'bacon flavor' is often not that."

"Always too smokey," someone else chimed in.

Another user said, "[T]hese don't look worthy of buying."

Some people said they hadn't tried the new flavor but were excited to do so.

"Looks pretty good," another person said in part.

A few users had already tasted the chips and shared their thoughts about them.

One person noted that the new offering "tastes like a cheese chip."

"They're OK, but I don't think they bring anything beyond the normal 'cheese' flavor," another Redditor said.

"The bacon grilled cheese ones were surprisingly pretty good," another person said. "I liked them more than the others and I didn't think I would really like them at all."

The two other 2025 fan-voted finalists were Valentina & Lime and Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken.

Both flavors can also be found in the chip aisle of stores nationwide.

Past fan-voted Lay's flavors include Chicken and Waffles, Southern Biscuits & Gravy, Cheesy Garlic Bread and Wavy Fried Green Tomato.

Fox News Digital reached out to Frito-Lay for comment.