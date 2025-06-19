Oregon House hosts live drag performance to open session in honor of Pride Month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new session for the Oregon House of Representatives began after a performance by two Black drag queens on Wednesday.

In honor of Pride Month, Democratic Rep. Travis Nelson, the first openly LGBTQ+ African American Oregon legislator, invited Isaiah Esquire and Aqua Flora to perform for the session’s opening ceremony.

The two drag queens lip-synched to Aretha Franklin’s "A Deeper Love" and Beyoncé’s "I Was Here" while wearing bright gold outfits and dancing across the room. The performance lasted nearly five minutes and ended with a standing ovation from many House members.

Nelson gave remarks about the performers, who both came from Portland, shortly after they finished.

"I’d like to take a moment to extend deep gratitude and recognition to the incredible drag performers who joined us this morning," Nelson said. "Aqua Flora and Isaiah Esquire joining us on the House floor today in addition to all of the LGBTQ+ folks in the building. Your presence, artistry and courage are a powerful reminder of the joy, resilience and cultural impact of drag in Oregon and beyond. Thank you for sharing your light with us this morning. It’s an honor to have you here."

The performance was also meant to honor a new House resolution, also pushed by Nelson, that "recognizes and honors the history of Black drag in Oregon."

"That we, the members of the House of Representatives of the Eighty-third Legislative Assembly, recognize and honor Oregon’s rich history of Black drag, and we congratulate all those whose spirited contributions have made Oregon’s Black drag community one of the most vibrant and vital in the nation," the resolution read.

The resolution was the first piece of legislation taken up by the House that morning. It passed on a 34-9 vote.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, ​a spokesperson for the Oregon House Democrats maintained that the performance was approved by all the proper offices and that the performers were there on a volunteer basis.

The spokesperson added that there has been a fair split between Republican House members and Democratic House members inviting guests to perform for the opening ceremony.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan condemned the performance as an "ostentatious display" of "social activism."

"Yesterday’s ill-advised performance broke our chamber protocols and standards for opening ceremonies in the Oregon House of Representatives. Turning the House Floor into a smokey bar is beneath the dignity of this body. Opening ceremonies are not the time or place for ostentatious displays of political symbols and social activism," Drazan said.

Oregon's House legislature often invites performers to their opening ceremony.

Nelson provided a comment to Fox News Digital defending his decision to invite the drag queens as a matter of free speech.

"Opening ceremonies are a normal and active part of the Oregon State Legislature," Nelson said. "Each Legislator has the right to invite guests for opening ceremonies as long as the date is available. Inviting guests is not only an established tradition here in Oregon, but also a matter of free speech and civic participation allowing the public to be part of our chamber process."

He added, "That right belongs to every member of this body, and by extension, to the guests they bring. As long as guests and members follow the guidelines from the Chief Clerk’s office, their presence is not just permitted it’s fully protected by both the Oregon State Constitution and the Constitution of the United States of America."

Chief Clerk of the House Tim Sekarak, whose office is responsible for approving opening ceremonies, also told Fox News Digital that musical performances have been a common occurrence at opening ceremonies.

"Opening ceremonies have long been a cherished tradition and are a way to celebrate the many cultures, faiths and beliefs that are represented in the legislature," Sekarak said.

Sekarak also sent guidelines that added that the opening ceremony was "not meant for proselytizing or persuasion" and cannot be used "to advocate your political views or policy interests."