‘No Kings’ rallies are a Trojan Horse for radical, violent Leftists

So, the "No Kings" rallies went off without a hitch from coast to coast — and they were peaceful. Great news, right? That must mean the rioting and violence are over. Think again. This is the same script we saw with the Black Lives Matter movement, and we know exactly how it ends.

When I warned in my Fox News op-ed last week that the "No Kings" rallies would provide cover for violent Antifa, anarchists and other thugs, every prediction came true—not hypothetically, but in brutal, tangible form across the Pacific Northwest.

Take Seattle, where I live. On June 14, an estimated 70,000 protesters marched peacefully from Capitol Hill to the Seattle Center to decry the Trump administration. Just as expected, the rally was without incident, with little more than minor vandalism and the normal unhinged, angry messaging from the Radical Left complaining about authoritarianism and fascism, two concepts the average activist can even define.

Yet once that crowd began to disperse, militants readying their black‑bloc gear—shielded, hooded, masked—stepped forward. They torched property, plastered federal buildings with graffiti, and hurled frozen water bottles at cops. They even concussed a local independent journalist, Cam Higby, for having the audacity to document their crimes.

"At one point, they hold me down. I’m in a headlock. They’re choking me. And this guy comes up and he punches me in the head twice. He then kicks me in the face. I pull out pepper spray, deploy it in his face, and then he cries like a baby for the next 10 minutes," Higby explained on my Seattle-based talk radio show.

Spokane, too, fell victim. Originally billed as peaceful, the rally in the eastern Washington city devolved into disorder and defiance: 11 arrests with local authorities scrambling to contain escalating violence. Again, the crowd was "mostly peaceful"—until the moment it wasn’t.

In Tukwila, about 15 minutes south of Seattle, while the "No Kings" organizers marched in Seattle, a cadre of masked agitators erected makeshift barricades outside a Department of Homeland Security facility. When independent journalist Brandi Kruse arrived to cover the event, she was almost immediately assaulted with a radical spraying her in the face with wasp killer spray. Tukwila PD reported that pepper spray and "pepper‑balls" were deployed to clear the blockade after obstruction and escalation.

Then there’s Portland, where organizers boasted of "Portland‑nice" turnout—hundreds of peaceful participants pretending goodwill. A mob lobbed fireworks, smoke grenades and rocks at federal law enforcement protecting an ICE facility, injuring four. They tagged property with threatening messages, including, "Love thy neighbors + shoot ICE agents" and "We buy pig heads! Call: 1 800 DEAD COP."

They forcibly entered the ICE facility, but federal agents were able to ultimately maintain control. During the melee, Antifa posted flyers doxxing federal agents. They returned on Sunday, with a total 20 arrests across the multiple protests outside the ICE facility.

Portland’s history shows that these black‑bloc tactics aren’t spontaneous—they’re rehearsed and coordinated, waiting for the right opportunity to get violent.

Make no mistake: the "No Kings" organizers billed the rallies as democratic and peaceful, knowing that it would provide the perfect cover for violence. Left-wing media would focus on the peaceful rallies, while ignoring or downplaying the extremists enabled to continue assaulting police and sowing chaos on our streets. This was not accidental. It was strategic—radicals leveraging liberal goodwill to infiltrate and destabilize. And they succeeded.

So what comes next? Wash, rinse, repeat. It’s precisely what happened in 2020, as I write about extensively in my book "What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our Cities," when I went undercover to infiltrate Antifa.

On Tuesday, Portland Antifa again targeted ICE property, with federal agents making several arrests. The armed activists have maintained an around-the-clock "occupation" around the property and we anticipate this will continue throughout the summer.

And the causes activists take on will not be relegated to immigration. Transgender radicals and their allies are already planning a June 27th rally and march in Seattle demanding free so-called "gender-affirming" care on demand, which includes reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers for minors. In Washington state, minors do not need parental consent for gender-affirming care.

The "No Kings" movement is not the end—it’s the beginning. Think Summer of Love 2.0, only with better branding and even more media complicity. Just like BLM, the radicals are banking on America being too distracted, too naïve, or too beaten down to see what’s really going on. They show up in force, wrap themselves in words like "justice" and "freedom," then use that shield to justify terrorizing communities under the guise of activism.

These are not organic uprisings. They are part of a billion-dollar national strategy. Peaceful protests are the Trojan horse. The radicals inside? They’re waiting.

And the media is letting them.

Legacy outlets ran glowing coverage of the "mostly peaceful" marches while ignoring what came next: fires, assaults, vandalism, and threats. It’s 2020 déjà vu. We’ve seen this before. The script is the same. The only difference is the cast.

Don’t be fooled, America. The chaos activists unleash is anything but accidental and the next act is already being written.