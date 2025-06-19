Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: June 20, 2025

Weekly Fox News Quiz reveals shocking anti-Trump stance from major rock band and vandalized masterpiece controversy

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Which rock band said Trump supporters are "not allowed" at shows? What was the destroyed "Van Gogh" chair covered with? Can you answer the Fox News Quiz?

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz.

Looking for more fun?

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced charges against a House Democrat. Do you remember the details from last week's News Quiz?

Test yourself on famous fathers and starry skies in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.