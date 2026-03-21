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Texas

Texas suspect allegedly hurled stolen human remains into FBI Dallas property, chilling YouTube video reveals

Michael Chadwick Fry's mother tipped off police after he allegedly asked her for money to rent a U-Haul to move 'a body'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Court documents revealed a Texas man accused of abusing a corpse on Monday posted a YouTube video throwing a bucket of stolen human bones over the fence of the FBI Dallas office to "summon them by force."

Michael Chadwick Fry is charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse without legal authority, and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to Denton County jail records.

He was booked into jail Wednesday and later granted a $30,000 surety bond.

Fry's mother contacted the Bartonville Police Department Monday after he allegedly asked her for money to rent a U-Haul because he "had a body that needed to be moved," according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 Dallas.

Michael Chadwick Fry mugshot

Michael Chadwick Fry is charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse, among other charges. (Denton County Jail Records)

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His mother said Fry "became irate" after making the request and left her home, according to court documents. She added there were three searches on her car's GPS for cemeteries — one in Texas and two in Oklahoma, and she spotted a new shovel at her home.

Fry's sister also contacted police and told them about a YouTube video her brother allegedly made, showing Fry throwing a bucket of "Elizabeth's remains" over the FBI Dallas fence, according to the report.

The video was titled, "We send Elizabeth over the FBI fence to summon them by force." 

FBI Dallas confirmed to police the bucket contained human bones.

FBI Dallas Field Office street view

A street view of the FBI Dallas Field Office taken in April 2022, according to Google Maps. (Google Maps)

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Another YouTube video reviewed by police, titled "Fry and Barto news! Where we reveal mass killers," showed Fry at his home with a human skull.

Documents stated Fry referred to the skull as "Elizabeth Virginia Lyon," leading officials to believe the skull was related to the remains tossed over FBI Dallas' fence, according to the report.

Bartonville police said Fry previously stole an urn of ashes from Oklahoma City and a coffin from a mausoleum in Denton, Texas.

Denton County District Attorney’s Office exteriors

Denton jail records show Fry was arrested more than 30 times. (Google Maps)

Denton County jail records obtained by Fox News Digital showed Fry had at least 31 previous arrests dating back to 2003 for crimes including: six instances of assault, arson, making terroristic threats, and numerous drug and public intoxication charges.

FOX 4 reported Fry was also accused of crashing a truck into the station's downtown Dallas office in 2018 to gain media attention for a 2012 police shooting in Denton County that killed his friend.

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"He got out of the truck, ranting and throwing sheets of paper onto the sidewalk," the outlet reported. "Fry also left behind a suspicious bright orange duffel bag that prompted police to set up a perimeter and bring in the bomb squad."

He later apologized to FOX 4 during a court hearing, according to the report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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