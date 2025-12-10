Human skull, other remains found in bushes by Brooklyn's Coney Island as investigators work to unravel mystery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A human skull and other remains were discovered in the bushes this week at Coney Island in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

The skull was found off Riegelmann Boardwalk between W. 32 Street and W. 33rd Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, ABC 7 reported.

The New York City Police Department was investigating the discovery when additional remains were located at the spot on Wednesday, according to the report.

Officers pulled human arms, legs and other bones from the heavy brush.

However, some of the person's body parts remain unaccounted for.

Investigators said the remains had been in the bushes for a while.

The Medical Examiner has not yet released the person's cause of death.

The person has not yet been identified.

The discovery of the body parts remains under investigation.

One resident who spoke to Fox News Digital called the discovery "spooky" and "unsettling."

"It is crazy, hopefully it doesn't happen again," another resident said.