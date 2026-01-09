Pennsylvania man allegedly found with over 100 sets of human remains in home, storage unit: ‘Horror movie'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania man is facing hundreds of charges after "over 100 full or partial sets of human and skeletal remains" were allegedly found in his home and a storage unit in a scene a district attorney described as a "horror movie come to life."

Jonathan Gerlach, 34, of Ephrata, Pa., was arrested this week by police who were investigating a string of burglarized graves and mausoleums at the Mount Moriah Cemetery on the outskirts of Philadelphia, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

"Detectives walked into a horror movie come to life... This is an unbelievable scene that no one involved, from myself, to the detectives to the medical examiners that are now trying to piece together what they are looking at — quite literally — none of them have ever seen anything like this before," District Attorney Tanner Rouse said Thursday.

"Detectives have recovered an awful lot of bones at this point, and we are still trying to piece together who they are, where they are from and how many we are looking at, and it’s going to be quite some time before we have a final answer," Rouse added, noting that some of the remains were months-old infants, while others were hundreds of years old.

HUMAN SKULL, OTHER REMAINS FOUND IN BUSHES BY BROOKLYN'S CONEY ISLAND AS INVESTIGATORS WORK TO UNRAVEL MYSTERY

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police were conducting surveillance of Mount Moriah Cemetery "when they observed the suspect’s car with numerous bones and skulls in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle."

"Gerlach was then seen exiting the cemetery holding a burlap bag, crowbar and other assorted items. The offender was brought into custody where he admitted to stealing approximately 30 sets of human remains," it continued.

"Through investigation it is believed that over 100 full or partial sets of human and skeletal remains have been recovered from Gerlach’s home and storage unit in Ephrata. This investigation remains ongoing," it added.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND NEAR TAYLOR SWIFT'S MANSION IDENTIFIED

Gerlach was charged with more than 450 counts, including 100 counts each of abuse of corpse, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

His bail was set at $1 million, with an arraignment hearing scheduled for Jan. 20.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I grieve for those who are upset by this, who are going through this, who are trying to figure out if it is in fact one of their loved ones," Rouse said.