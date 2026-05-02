Student charged after 5 stabbed at high school in violent altercation over vape pen

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A student has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon following a stabbing at Foss High School on Thursday in Tacoma, Washington, where four students and a security guard were injured.

The suspect was identified as Waleed Emad Essakhi, according to authorities, and was arrested shortly after the incident.

Essakhi was charged in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday, where it was determined he would be tried as an adult.

According to court documents, the student allegedly stole a vape pen from a fellow student the previous day at a skatepark, according to court documents. Four of the student’s friends later approached him in retaliation.

One of the victims claimed Essakhi was "egging them on" to fight him as he slapped his own face.

Court documents state surveillance footage shows the suspect allegedly pulling an object from his pocket before the four students began to fight him. None of the victims were armed.

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Staff members and a security guard got involved to break up the fight.

The students had stab wounds and cut lips, while the security guard was cut on his arm. One victim was stabbed in the side and required emergency surgery to remove a portion of a lung, while another student underwent surgery for a cut on his arm.

Authorities initially said multiple victims suffered critical and non-critical injuries.

The suspect's mother said her son recently transferred to Foss High School after being bullied and getting into fights at his previous school.

Tacoma Public Schools said the campus was placed on lockdown at 1:38 p.m., with students later released at 2:45 p.m.

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The school was used as a reunification site for families, and classes and activities were canceled the following day. Counselors were made available to support students and staff.

A not guilty plea was entered on Essakhi’s behalf during his arraignment, with bail set at $75,000.

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"While these are just allegations at this time, the allegations are concerning," deputy prosecuting attorney Lena Berberich-Eerebout said during the hearing. "The state has severe concerns for community safety due to his volatile behavior, and release high bail is appropriate."

An omnibus hearing is set for June 1, while a jury trial is scheduled for June 17.