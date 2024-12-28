Washington state teens charged as adults in gang-linked stabbing of boy, 14, who was tied to tree, cut open

Two 17-year-olds have been charged as adults in the gruesome stabbing earlier this month of a 14-year-old in Snohomish County, Washington.

Milo Canales and Hayden Lusebrink have been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping, according to FOX 13.

The victim was allegedly tied to a tree in Lions Park in Everett, Washington, Dec. 16, after he went there with a girl. The two male suspects allegedly grabbed him as he was opening a door for the girl, who then drove away, FOX 13 reported, citing court documents.

The teen later told investigators he thought he had been set up by the girl, the station reported.

Canales and Lusebrink are accused of ordering the victim to take off his clothes, tying him to a tree and stabbing him at least eight times around his stomach.

The stabbing left him "disemboweled," according to the news station.

He was also allegedly pistol-whipped by the suspects and had the letter "N" carved into his chest, referring to the "Norte" or "Norteno" gang, which is active in the area.

Investigators said the suspects were motivated by gang ties and an altercation they had with the victim at their school.

The victim told investigators he recognized his assailants as fellow students at his high school.

The victim managed to untie himself and ran to a nearby house for help.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Canales and Lusebrink were arrested within 24 hours of the stabbing.

Canales’ bail was set at $1 million. Lusebrink’s was set at $300,000, and he was released on bond, according to FOX 13.

Canales was allegedly found with the victim’s bloody clothing, the station reported.

He had already been facing felony charges for a robbery in Seattle last month, but he was released on bail earlier this month, according to KOMO-TV.