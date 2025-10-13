Ex-student stabs 3 staff members at private California school before making bomb threat: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former student of a private school in Torrance, California, is in custody after allegedly stabbing three staff members, attempting to stab a fourth person, and later making a bomb threat while under arrest, police said.

The former Switzer Learning Center student left the three staff members injured and triggered a major response from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad Monday.

The Switzer Learning Center is a nonpublic special education school that, according to its website, supports students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

According to a statement posted on the Torrance Police Department’s Instagram page, officers responded around 8:15 a.m. local time to reports of a stabbing at the school on Amapola Court.

Police said the former student had entered the campus and allegedly stabbed three staff members before fleeing.

Two of the victims were taken to Harbor General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a third was treated at the scene by the Torrance Fire Department.

Authorities added that the suspect also attempted to stab a fourth person before escaping.

Responding officers later located and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

According to the Torrance Police Department’s statement, the suspect also claimed to have placed two pipe bombs near the intersection of 208th Street and Amapola Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was then dispatched to carry out a thorough investigation.

As a precaution, Torrance Police issued a public advisory urging people to avoid the immediate area of 208th Street and Amapola Avenue.

Nearby streets were temporarily closed, and the Switzer Learning Center was placed on lockdown as emergency crews secured the scene.

Authorities also confirmed in the official Instagram update that no explosive devices had been found, though the investigation into the bomb threat was ongoing.

Police have also not released the suspect’s name or disclosed a possible motive and said the investigation continues.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Torrance Police Department for further comment.