Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

High School

Students stabbed inside Washington state high school as police respond to chaotic scene

5 people were injured in a stabbing at a Tacoma high school

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least five people were stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington, prompting a massive emergency response as victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. 

Tacoma police say four students were transported to the hospital and a security guard is also hospitalized. A suspect was also taken to the hospital, police said.

Authorities have not yet released details on the suspect or the condition of those injured. 

Police and first responders swarmed the campus, securing the scene as students and staff were placed on lockdown, FOX 13 reported

Foss High School Building

Foss High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday. (Google Maps)

The incident remains under investigation, with officials expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.
Close modal

Continue