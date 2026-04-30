Students stabbed inside Washington state high school as police respond to chaotic scene

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At least five people were stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington, prompting a massive emergency response as victims were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Tacoma police say four students were transported to the hospital and a security guard is also hospitalized. A suspect was also taken to the hospital, police said.

Authorities have not yet released details on the suspect or the condition of those injured.

Police and first responders swarmed the campus, securing the scene as students and staff were placed on lockdown, FOX 13 reported.

The incident remains under investigation, with officials expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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This is a developing story; check back later for updates.