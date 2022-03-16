Expand / Collapse search
Stormy weather forecast from Southeast through mid-Atlantic

Some Wednesday weather could become severe from Florida to the Carolinas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A slow-moving system will bring rain and storms to the Southeast on Wednesday before moving up through the mid-Atlantic on Thursday.  

PENNSYLVANIA PILEUP: 73-VEHICLE WRECK STALLS TRAFFIC ON BUSY HIGHWAY DURING WINTER STORM

The next U.S. storm

The next U.S. storm (Credit: Fox News)

Some Wednesday storms could become severe from Central Florida to the eastern Carolinas.  

Western snow potential

Western snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

Snow will move into parts of the Southwest mountains, bringing several inches to the Denver area.  

The next eastern storm

The next eastern storm (Credit: Fox News)

This system will push into the Plains tomorrow, including another round of possible severe storms for the South and Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday. 

Warmer temperatures across the U.S.

Warmer temperatures across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, much of the country will enjoy a nice warmup, with temperatures 20-30 degrees above average for the Midwest and Northeast later in the week. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

