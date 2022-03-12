Pennsylvania pileup: 73-vehicle wreck stalls traffic on busy highway during winter storm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A crash involving more than 70 vehicles has closed Route 581 eastbound in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

The roadway could be closed for several hours, according to Pennsylvania State Police, which said 73 vehicles were involved in a crash on a busy highway. The crash was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Trooper Megan Ammerman announced that there were multiple injuries, none of which were considered "life threatening."

Motorists were urged to avoid the area of the crash.