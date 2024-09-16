Son of Trump's alleged would-be assassin breaks silence and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'DOESN'T SOUND LIKE MY DAD' – Son of Trump's alleged would-be assassin breaks silence. Continue reading …

GUNMAN'S ARC – Details emerge about suspect in second assassination attempt on former President Trump. Continue reading …

‘NEVER SURRENDER’ – Trump's message to supporters following second assassination attempt. Continue reading …

'DETACHED, UNBOTHERED' – Sheriff who nabbed alleged would-be Trump assassin describes his behavior. Continue reading …

1953-2024 – Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, dead at age 70, his sons say. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'DESERVE THE TRUTH' – DeSantis says Florida will conduct an investigation into the second Trump assassination attempt. Continue reading …

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Lawmakers request briefing from Secret Service on the latest attempted assassination on Trump. Continue reading …

GAINING STEAM – New poll shows VP Harris surging in state thought to be safe bet for Trump. Continue reading …

'LIVELIHOODS' AT STAKE – 'Auto Workers for Trump' says union support ballooning. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'IT IS A MIRACLE' – Sean Hannity reacts after second assassination attempt on Trump. Continue reading …

'NO WAY IN HELL' – Lawmaker says suspect should not have gotten that close to Trump. Continue reading …

NOT MONOLITHIC – Rising Dem star urges party to earn support of Black voters as Trump polling surges. Continue reading …

QUEERS FOR PALESTINE? – Group offers $1 million for LGBTQ advocacy org to hosts Pride parade in Gaza. Continue reading …

OPINION

BRIAN LONERGAN – The U.S. job market is booming, but only if you’re here illegally. Continue reading …

KELLY HYMAN – Actor Matthew Perry's death is tied to a rising problem. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TAKING CONTROL – ‘Baywatch’ star says OnlyFans side hustle supports family. Continue reading …

DEMENTIA DISCOVERY – Alzheimer’s disease could be slowed by boosting a certain protein in the brain, researchers say. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fall festivities, presidential history and fitness fanatics. Take the quiz here …

ACTIVE SEARCH – FBI manhunt for Bin Laden deputy puts heat on al Qaeda's next generation of terrorists. Continue reading …

HAPPY BABY – A young rhino displayed a case of the "zoomies" at the Werribee Open Range Zoo near Melbourne, Australia. See video …





WATCH

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM – I'm pissed that this could happen again. See video …

JOHN RATCLIFFE – I'm not shocked by the apparent second Trump 'assassination attempt. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

