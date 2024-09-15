Trump assassination task force member: 'No way in hell' Palm Beach suspect should have been that close

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., blasted the Secret Service and other authorities for not securing the area around former President Trump before another attempted assassination attempt against him on Sunday.

Burchett spoke to Eric Shawn on "Fox News Live" about ongoing details regarding the assassination attempt outside Trump International Golf Club where Trump was playing golf at the time. Authorities have said the suspect, later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was 300 to 500 yards before Secret Service opened fire against him.

The congressman wants answers on how the suspect was able to get that close to the former president and revealed that other lawmakers are already demanding more security measures.

"They are already calling now. And you got to ask yourself, why was there not a drone flying over wherever the president is? This is ridiculous," Burchett said.

While he had harsh criticism for the Secret Service, the Tennessee lawmaker complimented the agents who were able to spot and open fire on the suspect.

"The problem is you've got a Secret Service, at least in my opinion, and in the public's eye, that is compromised and that it lacks in leadership. And you've got great agents on the ground, obviously, one who took that shot. But why in the world would anybody be anywhere near the perimeter of this? This line of sight that we talk about is just beyond me. So we've got to get some answers. I don't think we're going to get them during this administration, but hopefully, under the Trump administration, we’ll clean this rat's nest out," Burchett said.

He added, "There is no way in hell that somebody should have been that close to President Trump with an AK Steel or AK-47 or whatever it was with a scope."

Burchett also dismissed Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stating how security surrounding Trump is at a lower level due to him not being the sitting president.

"Everybody sort of knows his pattern. And I know he likes to play golf, and they know when he's in Florida, he's going to play golf. Dadgummit, they should have closed it off. They have the power to do that. They ought to do that. They're going to come to us for more money. I think they need to quit with the DEI hires and start putting qualified people out there in decision-making positions instead of what they’re doing right now," Burchett said.

Burchett is also a member of the House task force on the first attempted assassination of Donald Trump in July.

