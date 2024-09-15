Florida sheriff who nabbed alleged would-be Trump assassin describes his suspicious behavior

The man accused in the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was oddly calm when the law caught up to him, according to the Florida sheriff who nabbed him.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said he was immediately suspicious after pulling over 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. Routh had fled in a black Nissan after Secret Service agents fired shots after spotting him poking a rifle through the fence around Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., where the former president was playing a round.

"I was at the scene, and he had a very, very kind of detached, flat face. So I felt like it wasn't bothering him," Snyder said.

Snyder added that Routh never even questioned him about the reason for him being pulled over, despite there being helicopters and police lights everywhere.

WHO IS RYAN WESLEY ROUTH: ALLEGED GUNMAN AT TRUMP GOLF CLUB

Routh was allegedly armed with an AK-47 outside the golf course while Trump was playing the fifth hole on Sunday. He was arrested in neighboring Martin County, Snyder said.

The plot was foiled when a Secret Service agent walking on the golf course a hole ahead of Trump's party saw the rifle, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said during a press conference.

Routh was 300 to 500 yards away from Trump, authorities said.

TRUMP SAFE AFTER 'GUNSHOTS IN HIS VICINITY,' CAMPAIGN SAYS

"I think every American with common sense recognizes no matter where you are on the political spectrum, this is completely appalling. I mean, it's horrific," Snyder said.

"Here you have the past president of the United States, a contender for being the next president of the United States. And the guy's out golfing. What the heck? He was out golfing. He's not even on the campaign," Snyder continued.

Authorities said Routh had two backpacks, bullet-deflecting ceramic plates and a GoPro camera, which were recovered by authorities.

The AK-47 was also recovered by authorities.

"How does a guy get to a fence with a tactical rifle and a sighting on it on a golf course where the former president of the United States is golfing? I find it appalling and, unfortunately, I think it's a commentary on the state of affairs in America," Snyder said.

Snyder went on to praise local law enforcement for their efforts to apprehend Routh.

RYAN ROUTH, ARMED MAN ARRESTED AT TRUMP GOLF COURSE, POSTED PROLIFICALLY ABOUT TRUMP, POLITICS

"I think the men and women in law enforcement down in Palm Beach County did everything they could to keep President Trump safe. And I would suspect that they will now redouble their efforts and do even more in the future," he added.

The former president echoed Snyder and also praised the Secret Service's quick action during the incident, in which he was swarmed and swiftly escorted back to the clubhouse in a golf cart at the sound of gunfire.

Just two months ago, Trump was shot in the right ear by a would-be assassin during a rally in Butler, Pa. Following the second attempt on his life , Trump reassured his supporters that he was "safe and well."

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" the former president said in a fundraising email sent out following the shooting.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me," Trump added.

Fox News Digital's Peter Burke contributed to this report.