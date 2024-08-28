‘Baywatch’ star says OnlyFans side hustle supports family and allows total control: ‘I’m my own Hugh Hefner'

"Baywatch" alum Brande Roderick is opening up about her OnlyFans experience, saying it's been a "wonderful outlet" that has allowed a single mom like her to take care of her family.

"It's been great honestly," she told Fox News Digital. "Me being a single mom of two boys with no financial support from their father, I have to take care of my family. And for me, my passion and love is acting and producing. So, in order for me to do that, I have, you know, my side job with OnlyFans, which helps to facilitate my other passion of acting and producing. So, for me, it's been really a wonderful outlet for me."

The 50-year-old said her content on the platform is similar to what she did when she modeled for Playboy.

"Well, I do pretty much, basically Playboy," she explained. "I continue that, I do beautiful art photos like I did when I was in Playboy. I don't show any nudity down below, that's the only difference, but I do try to make them very artistic and very beautiful and very meaningful."

She said that one benefit to OnlyFans is "you're your own editor."

"You only put out there the images that you love and that you want, you know, the world to see," she explained. "Whereas when you were doing Playboy, you really had no control over it. So, it's like I’m my own Hugh Hefner, I guess."

Carmen Electra, Roderick’s former "Baywatch" co-star and friend, previously told Fox News Digital that the oddest request she’d received on her OnlyFans was to see her feet.

"It's funny to me because I get a lot of requests for my feet, and it cracks me up," she laughed. "People want to see feet."

Electra also agreed that she likes being her own boss on the site.

"At first, I wasn't sure if it was something I wanted to do, but I really looked into it, and I realized I could be my own boss," she said. "I love being a part of OnlyFans, because I shoot when I want to shoot. I have creative control of doing whatever I want to do."

Roderick praised her fans for their respect and kindness.

"I don't know that I've had any strange requests, to be honest," she told Fox News Digital. "I wish I had something fun to share. But everybody is just, honestly, everybody is super respectful and kind. My Playboy fans are just, honestly, really sweet, kind people. I don't really have anyone that asks for anything crazy."

"I think it’d be fun if someone asked for a feet picture. Maybe I don’t have cute feet? I thought I had cute feet," she joked. "I don’t know, I’ll have to ask Carmen about it."

Roderick played Leigh Dyer on "Baywatch" said it was "one of the best times" of her life.

She specifically remembers shooting in "magical" Hawaii and feeling like a "little family" with the rest of the cast.

"We're on an island where we only know each other," Roderick told Fox News Digital. "And it really was like this, you know, this gathering of friends of family every day. You're just going out and frolicking in the water and swimming and, you know, swimming with Aquaman, Jason Momoa , you know. You can't ask for better than that."

However, she noted that shooting the series wasn’t all fun, adding that the Hulu documentary "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" revealed some of the private struggles the cast had gone through while playing the beautiful lifeguards.

"People that see celebrities and see this whole kind of beach ‘Baywatch’ babe lifestyle probably assume that, ‘Oh, you know, everyone's life is perfect.’ And I think that what they'll find out is that everyone's life isn't or wasn't perfect and that there are, you know, struggles that people went through, that, you know, that the world might not have known about," Roderick said.

"And I think that it's going to, you know, definitely shed some light. People are going to be vulnerable and really, you know, talk about their experiences, not just experiences on the show. It's really experiences in their life during that time frame of the '90s, early 2000."