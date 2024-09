Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5 has passed away, according to a post written by his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll on Instagram late Sunday. He was 70.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," they wrote.

The post continued: "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. "

"Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops," the statement concluded.

Jackson was the third of nine children born to Joe and Katherine Jackson and was inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 as a member of the legendary Jackson 5. The family singing group produced several No. 1 hits in the 1970s including "ABC," "I Want You Back" and "I’ll Be There."

Tito, Jackie and Marlon have been performing as The Jacksons, with upcoming concerts scheduled for Oct. 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey and Nov. 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jackson’s death was first reported on Sunday by Entertainment Tonight.