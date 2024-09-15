Expand / Collapse search
Florida Gov. DeSantis says state will conduct investigation into second Trump assassination attempt

Investigation will look into how gunman was able to get within 500 yards of Trump

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that his state will conduct a separate investigation into how a second gunman was able to get within 500 yards of former President Trump.

The former president was playing a round at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, when the U.S. Secret Service opened fire on Ryan Wesley Routh, who was allegedly armed with a rifle.

Authorities said Routh had a GoPro camera and two backpacks, and allegedly shoved the muzzle of his rifle through a chain-linked fence about 300 to 500 yards away from the former president.

The agents fired at Routh after they saw him raising the weapon, Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson confirmed. Routh then fled in a black Nissan but was apprehended quickly, authorities said.

Ron DeSantis speaking

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state will conduct its own investigation into the second attempted assassination on former President Trump, which occurred on Sunday. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Trump was on the fifth hole of his course when the shots rang out, prompting his protective detail to swarm him and usher him to the safety of the clubhouse. It marks the second assassination attempt on Trump in just two months.

As more information comes out about what is being investigated as an attempted assassination on Trump’s life, DeSantis announced Florida will conduct its own investigation to find out what happened at Trump International Golf Club.

"The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee," DeSantis said in a post on X.

Trump speaks in California

A gunman was able to come within 500 yards of former President Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

This is the second time in 64 days that a gunman has been able to get within close proximity of the president with a gun.

On July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, from the roof of a building nearly 150 yards away from the stage.

Crooks fired off eight rounds, one of which grazed Trump’s ear. A slight movement to the left or right may have resulted in serious brain damage or even possible death.

Trump golf course

A man attempted to assassinate Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

The investigation into how Crooks was able to gain access to the top of a building that was not manned, yet was so close to Trump, is being conducted by a group of bipartisan lawmakers, including Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.

The two lawmakers released a statement Sunday, saying they requested a briefing with the U.S. Secret Service about the events leading up to another attempted assassination on Trump, this time in West Palm Beach.

"We are thankful that the former President was not harmed but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms," the two wrote.

