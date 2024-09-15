Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Lawmakers request briefing with Secret Service on second attempted assassination on Trump

Task force leaders: 'We have requested a briefing with the US Secret Service about what happened and how security responded'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
We need to start giving Trump the assets he needs: Frank Loveridge Video

We need to start giving Trump the assets he needs: Frank Loveridge

Former USSS special agent in charge Frank Loveridge discusses an apparent ‘assassination attempt’ of former President Trump in West Palm Beach on ‘Fox News Live.’

A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers on a task force looking into the assassination attempt against former President Trump have requested a briefing from the U.S. Secret Service on Sunday’s latest attempted murder of the former president.

On Sunday, a man with an AK-47 was fired upon by Secret Service agents after raising his rifle from a bush between 300 and 500 yards away from Trump, who was playing a round of golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The man fled and was later apprehended. The suspect has been identified as Ryan Routh. 

In a statement later that day, task force chair Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and ranking member Jason Crow, D-Colo., released a joint statement after the attempted assassination.

"The Task Force is monitoring this attempted assassination of former President Trump in West Palm Beach this afternoon," the bipartisan statement read. "We have requested a briefing with the U.S. Secret Service about what happened and how security responded." 

TRUMP SAFE AFTER ‘GUNSHOTS IN HIS VICINITY,' CAMPAIGN SAYS

Trump Assassination Attempt West Palm Beach Ryan Routh Police

Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

Sheriff vehicles after second Trump assassination attempt

Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after Secret Service fired on a man that pointed a rifle at Trump while he was golfing. (AP Photo/Stephanie Matat)

The task force the two lawmakers sit on was established on Aug. 4 by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Pictures showing suspect's items near fence of Trump International Golf Club

Pictures of evidence found at the fence of former President Donald Trump's golf course are shown at a press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024, following a second attempt on the president's life. (Candan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)

It was established after a gunman opened fire on Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally on July 13.

At the rally, Trump was speaking about the border when shots fired by 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks rang out from on top of a nearby building.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: TEXTS REVEAL OFFICERS WERE AWARE OF THOMAS CROOKS 90 MINUTES BEFORE SHOOTING

Trump after his was shot

President Trump famously raised his fist and yelled "fight" to the crowd after surviving an assassination attempt in July. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Crooks was about 150 yards away from Trump when he fired off eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, grazing the former president’s ear.

Sixty-four days after Trump was nearly killed, another gunman came within close proximity of the former president.

"We are thankful that the former President was not harmed, but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms," Kelly and Crow wrote. "The Task Force will share updates as we learn more."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

