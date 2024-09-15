Expand / Collapse search
Trump says he is 'safe and well' following second attempt on his life

Trump tells supporters, 'Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender'

Greg Wehner
Published
Former President Trump told his supporters on Sunday he was "safe and well" after a second attempted assassination on his life, this time in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump was on the fifth hole of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon when the U.S. Secret Service opened fire on a man, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, who was allegedly armed with a rifle.

Authorities said Routh allegedly shoved the muzzle of his rifle through a chain-linked fence about 300 to 500 yards away from Trump.

Routh fled the scene and was quickly apprehended.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL," Trump wrote after the events. "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again."

The Secret Service is working closely with authorities and investigating the situation, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed.

This was the second attempted assassination on Trump, the first taking place on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

That afternoon, Trump was speaking at a campaign rally when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired off eight rounds from the roof of a building, located about 150 yards away from the stage, grazing Trump’s ear with one bullet.

