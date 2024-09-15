Hannity says 'it is a miracle' that Trump is alive after second assassination attempt

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the press conference from law enforcement officials on Sunday about the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

"I got to be honest, it's disturbing. Just to give you a little bit of detail as to what happened when the shooting occurred: The president confirmed the story. They heard pop, pop, pop, pop. They knew it was a gunshot. Immediately, within seconds, the president was on the ground covered by brave Secret Service agents," Hannity said. "But to not have that perimeter with a fence… somebody has the ability to to get within that range of the president with a scope on an AK-47 is just simply unacceptable."

Hannity called out law enforcement for claiming the protection was appropriate for a presidential candidate, "exactly what it should have been."

"What they said was, 'Well, he's not the current president.' He's a former president who just survived a recent assassination attempt… We need answers," Hannity said. "The security threat is real."

"Why didn't they have either security cameras? Why didn't they have motion detectors? Why didn't they have somebody outside the on the street where the shooter was located looking in on this? …This is a security failure again, and there's really no other way to put it," he added. "It is a miracle that man is alive today."

The FBI said it responded to West Palm Beach, Florida, and is investigating what appears to be a second assassination attempt on former President Trump at Trump International Golf Club. The suspect has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News. The assassin was allegedly armed with a rifle when agents fired at him.

Trump released a statement shortly after the incident, stating, "I am Donald J. Trump. FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God! But, there are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender! I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY we will Make America Great Again!"

The incident comes approximately two months after an assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"And the media needs to not ignore this. I don't want to see any elected official ever in any situation where they're threatened. And this is not political for me in any way, and I want our nation safe and secure," Hannity said.

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.