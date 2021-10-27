'Rust' movie shooting: New Mexico DA says criminal charges 'on the table'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' movie shooting: Criminal charges 'on the table,' district attorney says

The accidental shooting on the set of the upcoming western film "Rust" could result in criminal charges, according to a New Mexico district attorney.

Mary Carmack-Altwies of the state's first district told The New York Times that authorities "haven’t ruled out anything" when it comes to the future of the case.

Last Thursday, actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for the film on a ranch near Santa Fe when he discharged a firearm he was reportedly told was cold or "unloaded." A projectile from the gun struck and ultimately killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also wounded but has since been released from a hospital.

"Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table," Carmack-Altwies told the Times.

It remained unclear Tuesday what was loaded into the gun at the time of the shooting, and the district attorney said the authorities were focusing on ballistics to determine what was loaded into the gun, according to the Times.

The firearm was handed to Baldwin by "Rust" assistant director Dave Halls, who believed the gun was "cold," meaning he believed it contained no form of ammunition or blanks. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Loudoun County parents demand superintendent, school board resign after alleged sexual assault email

Parents demanded resignations from Virginia's Loudoun County School Board and Superintendent Scott Ziegler at a school board meeting Tuesday, citing an email that surfaced last week.

In the email, Ziegler alerted the board to a report of an alleged sexual assault in a girls' restroom on May 28, about a month before he publicly declared that he had no record of restroom assaults.

"You have buried a sexual assault to protect your precious 8040 policy," Carrie Michon, a grandmother of Loudoun County children, accused the school board, referencing a pro-transgender policy. "Every last one of you, resign!"

"You just had hundreds of Loudoun County students walk out in protest because they feel unsafe in schools," local mom Erin Smith said. "Did any of you even respond to this email on May 28 from Dr. Ziegler? Was that email alarming to anyone?"

Smith also addressed School Board Chair Brenda Sheridan, who suggested that parent complaints are focused on the state's Nov. 2 gubernatorial election.

"We're not here to impact elections, Brenda," she said, pledging that parents will keep coming back after the election. "Get comfy because we are not going away." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Washington Post hits McAuliffe with four Pinocchios for 'wildly' inflating Virginia's coronavirus numbers

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's repeated false statements about the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state came to a head Tuesday as The Washington Post awarded him its worst possible falsehood rating of four Pinocchios.

"The pandemic will continue to be a serious policy challenge for the next Virginia governor but there’s no reason for McAuliffe to hype the numbers. He earns Four Pinocchios," wrote The Post's resident fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, after outlining each instance McAuliffe repeated the false figures. "He offers wildly inflated figures for child hospitalizations, suggesting again that these were daily figures and claiming twice that these many children were in ICUs. Instead, he appears to be citing a figure for all of the children hospitalized with covid-19 in Virginia over the past 19 months — which is still inflated."

"In speaking about the threat of the coronavirus to the state, McAuliffe frequently touts numbers — often wrong numbers about the impact on children," Kessler wrote. "When we first queried the McAuliffe campaign about his figures, we were told it was a slip of the tongue. Okay, we understand that, and so we passed on a fact check. But then his tongue kept slipping."

Kessler wrote that The Post first became interested in McAuliffe's numbers on Sept. 28 when he claimed, during the gubernatorial debate against Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, that there were 8,000 new coronavirus cases in Virginia the previous day. He then repeated the claim the following day, and again on Oct. 7. during a radio interview.

McAuliffe continued to make the false claim about the number of children in ICU beds, as well as the number of new coronavirus cases in the state outside of weekend numbers, on multiple occasions over the following weeks, Kessler added. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Sean Hannity on Tuesday night had a warning for Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat who hosted President Biden at a rally in Arlington earlier in the day.

"I hate to break it to you, Terry. Everything Joe Biden touches implodes," the host said on "Hannity."

