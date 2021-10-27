Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

'Rust' shooting: Film locals left 'rolling eyes' at alleged lack of safety measures: LIVE UPDATES

The "Rust" movie shooting incident in Santa Fe, New Mexico that left its rising star cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, dead – and also sent director Joel Souza to the hospital -- has local film buffs baffled at the alleged lack of safety protocols on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set.

Covered by: Mariah Haas

2Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

'Rust' insurance policy shows $6 million maximum: report

According to a report from TMZ , citing the certificate of insurance, the film "Rust" has a "general liability coverage" that is "limited to $1 million per occurrence."

In addition, per the outlet, "there is also a commercial umbrella policy -- which is a supplement to the general liability coverage -- for an additional $5 million."

Posted by Mariah Haas

Live Coverage begins here