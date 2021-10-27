'Rust' shooting: Film locals left 'rolling eyes' at alleged lack of safety measures: LIVE UPDATES
The "Rust" movie shooting incident in Santa Fe, New Mexico that left its rising star cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, dead – and also sent director Joel Souza to the hospital -- has local film buffs baffled at the alleged lack of safety protocols on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set.
According to a report from TMZ , citing the certificate of insurance, the film "Rust" has a "general liability coverage" that is "limited to $1 million per occurrence."
In addition, per the outlet, "there is also a commercial umbrella policy -- which is a supplement to the general liability coverage -- for an additional $5 million."
