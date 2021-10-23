'Rust' director Joel Souza injured in movie set shooting speaks out: 'I am gutted'

Director Joel Souza released a statement following the shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust" that left him injured and another dead Thursday.

"I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna," Souza said in a statement to Fox News. "She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better. My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time.

"I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery. "