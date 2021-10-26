Hannity warns McAuliffe after rally: 'Everything Joe Biden touches implodes'

Fox News host Sean Hannity offered advice on Tuesday to longtime Clinton confidant Terence McAuliffe, running for a second nonconsecutive term as Virginia governor against Falls Church businessman Glenn Youngkin.

Following a rally that drew about 2,000 people in Pentagon City, about a mile from the eponymous Defense Department headquarters, Hannity warned that his latest campaign surrogate may do more harm than good to his campaign.

"I hate to break it to you, Terry, everything Joe Biden touches implodes," the "Hannity" host said.

"Afghanistan could have been prevented, it imploded – the border; imploded-- His handling of COVID-19; more dead Americans in 2021 than in 2020," he said, adding that Biden's attempts to improve the economy have instead ushered in a Jimmy Carter-style malaise of inflation, high gas prices and job shortages.

Hannity said McAuliffe's invitation to Biden only a short time after the candidate lamented Biden's sagging poll numbers to Virginia activists in turn "seems like a last-minute Hail Mary pass between two deeply unlikeable and dishonest career political hacks who have dedicated their lives to the swamp of Washington, D.C."

During the rally, Biden praised McAuliffe and again pushed his massive socioeconomic overhaul plan dubbed "Build Back Better" and hoped McAuliffe wins because he would become First Lady Jill Biden's "boss". The president said his wife now teaches English at Northern Virginia Community College, which falls under the governor's purview.

On scene, investigative reporter Sara Carter told Hannity that the estimated turnout at the Biden-McAuliffe rally could also be indicative of Arlington County's position as one of the most densely populated Democratic supermajority areas in the region.

Some attendees who spoke with Carter dismissed the Loudoun County schools controversy as a campaign issue, while one supporter disputed the accuracy of characterizations of McAuliffe following his comments about parents' role in children's education