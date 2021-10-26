Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' movie shooting: Authorities recovered revolvers and ammo from set, warrant says

Baldwin was told that a gun had no rounds loaded before he accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

By Nate Day | Fox News
1 killed, 1 hurt after Baldwin prop gun shooting Video

1 killed, 1 hurt after Baldwin prop gun shooting

Former FBI agent Steve Burmeister provides insight on ‘America Reports.’

Authorities recovered guns, ammunition and more from the set of "Rust" while investigating a deadly shooting that occurred during a rehearsal for the film, according to a warrant obtained by Fox News.

Last Thursday, actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for the western-genre film on the New Mexico set when he discharged a firearm, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also wounded but has since been released from a hospital.

On Tuesday, the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court released a warrant detailing an inventory list of items recovered from the set amid authorities' ongoing investigation.

Among the items on the list were three black revolvers, "loose ammo and boxes" and "a fanny pack w/ ammo." Spent casings and a gun belt also were recovered.

‘RUST’ FILM ARMORER HANNAH GUTIERREZ REED FACES EVICTION FROM ARIZONA LANDLADY: ‘I WANT HER OUT’

  • Image 1 of 13

    The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico, which is currently investigating the shooting on the set of the film 'Rust.' (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 2 of 13

    Authorities have collected ammunition and multiple firearms from the movie set. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 3 of 13

    The shooting took place on Bonanza Creek Ranch outside of Santa Fe. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 4 of 13

    Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm he was told was unloaded. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 5 of 13

    A projectile from the gun struck and ultimately killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 6 of 13

    The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured. He has since been released from the hospital. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 7 of 13

    Baldwin was handed the gun by assistant director Dave Halls, according to authorities, who did not know the gun was loaded. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 8 of 13

    Halls told Baldwin the gun was 'cold,' meaning it contained no ammunition. The gun Baldwin used was one of three that a firearms specialist, or ‘armorer,' had set on a cart outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to court records (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 9 of 13

    The actor was rehearsing a scene for the movie when he discharged the weapon. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 10 of 13

    Baldwin made a <u>statement on social media Friday</u> about Hutchins' death. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 11 of 13

    ‘There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,’ he said Friday morning on Twitter. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 12 of 13

    Prosecutors and law enforcement officers are expected to provide an update on the investigation Wednesday. (MWP / BACKGRID)

  • Image 13 of 13

    The set of 'Rust' was reportedly a tense one, as several crew members walked off the set in the hours before the shooting in protest to the working conditions. (MWP / BACKGRID)

It remained unclear what kind of projectile was loaded into the firearm that was discharged.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED IF ‘IF THEY HAD DONE A PROPER SAFETY CHECK’: PROP MASTER

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after she was hit by a projectile from a firearm that was accidentally discharged.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after she was hit by a projectile from a firearm that was accidentally discharged. (Getty Images)

WHAT CHARGES COULD THE ALEC BALDWIN, ‘RUST’ CREW MEMBERS FACE OVER ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING: LEGAL EXPERTS WEIGH IN

A previous warrant revealed that Baldwin, 63, was handed the firearm by an assistant director who believed it to be unloaded and described the weapon as "cold" – industry lingo meaning without any ammunition. The gun Baldwin used was one of three that a firearms specialist, or "armorer," had set on a cart outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to court records

Baldwin made a statement on social media Friday about Hutchins' death. He expressed his condolences to Hutchins' family and called the shooting an accident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said Friday morning on Twitter.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.  

No charges were filed in the "Rust" shooting as of late Tuesday. Prosecutors and law enforcement officers were expected to provide an update on the investigation Wednesday.

