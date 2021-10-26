Three people accidentally given COVID-19 vaccines at military base

The United States Army has launched an investigation into reports that three people were accidentally given the coronavirus vaccine at a Washington state military base.

"Joint Base Lewis-McChord is aware three people were inadvertently administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of another vaccine at the Lewis Main Exchange," Lt. Col. Joey Sollinger with I Corps Public Affairs told the Military Times .

Sollinger added that "positive corrective action has been taken at this vaccination site to prevent such errors from happening again" adding that an investigation has been launched.

The accidental vaccinations occurred at Joint Base Lewis-McChord south of Tacoma, Washington. The base is home to I Corps and 62d Airlift Wing.

The military has not confirmed the identities of the people involved.