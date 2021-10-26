Expand / Collapse search
Three people accidentally given COVID-19 vaccines at military base

The identities of the individuals have not been released

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
The United States Army has launched an investigation into reports that three people were accidentally given the coronavirus vaccine at a Washington state military base.

"Joint Base Lewis-McChord is aware three people were inadvertently administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of another vaccine at the Lewis Main Exchange," Lt. Col. Joey Sollinger with I Corps Public Affairs told the Military Times.

FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Sollinger added that "positive corrective action has been taken at this vaccination site to prevent such errors from happening again" adding that an investigation has been launched.

The accidental vaccinations occurred at Joint Base Lewis-McChord south of Tacoma, Washington. The base is home to I Corps and 62d Airlift Wing.

Los Angeles, CA - May 13: Bottles of the three current COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson &amp;amp; Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, with hypodermics needles, photographed at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, May 13, 2021.

View of the Pfizer Global Research and Development Laboratories on Friday, August 21, 2009 in San Diego, CA.Many pharmaceutical companies are in a race to find cancer killing drugs. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images)

The military has not confirmed the identities of the people involved.

As of Oct. 21, the Defense Department has reported 248,865 cases of COVID-19 across the services, with 1,282 new reports between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

