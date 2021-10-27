World Series: Braves take Game 1 with hot start, lose Charlie Morton

The Atlanta Braves jumped out to a hot start in Game 1 of the World Series and never looked back, defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Jorge Soler’s first swing of the night for either team put the Braves on top 1-0. The scoring barrage wouldn’t stop there as Atlanta would put runs on the board in the second and third innings as well.

According to the FOX broadcast, Soler became the first person to hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning of Game 1 in World Series history. His solo shot was part of a two-run first inning that later saw Austin Riley double home Ozzie Albies.

In the second inning, Soler would contribute to the scoreboard again. He grounded into a fielder’s choice, which plated catcher Travis d’Arnaud. In the third inning, Adam Duvall hit a monster home run to left field. It traveled 387 feet over the left-field wall at Minute Maid Park.

The Braves became the first team in World Series history to score in each of the first three innings of Game 1. It’s a big milestone in an event that has been around since the 1900s and for a franchise that has been to the World Series 11 times.

Freddie Freeman would add a sac-fly RBI that scored Dansby Swanson in the eighth to tack on one extra run.

Soler, Albies and Rosario each had two hits in the game.

Houston did score two runs to put some pressure on the Braves but it wasn’t enough. Chas McCormick grounded into a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to four runs. Later, a Carlos Correa ground out scored Jose Altuve in the eighth.

Yuli Gurriel thought he had a home run in the eighth as well but just missed. The ball caromed off the wall and Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario nailed Gurriel going for a double to end the inning and the threat.

It’s not all smiles for the Braves in the win.

Starting pitcher Charlie Morton left the game in the third inning with a broken fibula. He took a liner off his leg in the second inning and it was affecting him greatly in the third. He would leave the game at the time.

Atlanta said he was done for the season with a broken fibula.

"RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture. He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022," the Braves said in a statement shortly after the pitcher came out of the game.

A.J. Minter and the rest of the bullpen would hold steady to secure the win.

Astros starter Framber Valdez went two innings and allowed five runs on eight hits.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night in Houston.